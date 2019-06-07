Help Set a New Guinness World Record at the SDCCU Super Shred Event on June 15

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU ®) , San Diego's largest locally-owned financial institution, is preparing to set a new Guinness World Record® at the upcoming SDCCU Super Shred Event. The public is invited to bring an unlimited amount of documents to be shredded free of charge at the event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at SDCCU® Stadium in the northeast parking lot, located at 9449 Friars Road, San Diego.

SDCCU is planning to shred the Guinness World Records title for the most paper shredded in eight hours. Previously, SDCCU organized the effort to collect and shred over 898,931 pounds of paper, achieving its fifth Guinness World Records title for the most paper collected in 24 hours and first record for most paper shredded in eight hours. During the event, over 70 trucks were used to collect and shred the paper. This year, SDCCU is aiming to break its 8-hour record!

"SDCCU encourages the entire community to fill their vehicles with personal documents that need to be shredded and come to the SDCCU Super Shred Event at SDCCU Stadium on June 15," said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. "We are pleased to be able to provide the community an opportunity to protect themselves by providing a free and convenient way to properly dispose of confidential data—and we hope to once again put San Diego on the map with another Guinness World Records title." For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.

The public is invited to bring all of their old documents to SDCCU Stadium on June 15. Shred-It®, the world's leading document destruction and recycling company, will be onsite to shred documents at no charge. Paper documents should be removed from binders prior to shredding; however, staples and paperclips are okay to be shredded. The first 1,000 guests who take advantage of the SDCCU Super Shred Event will receive a free gift. Plus, donations will be accepted for SDCCU Stuff the Bus, a program launched in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia radio stations, Star 94.1, Channel 93.3, JAM'N 95.7 and KOGO AM 600 benefiting the more than 22,000 homeless students in San Diego County.

SDCCU began hosting its free Shred Day events in 2007 and has since collected, shredded and recycled more than 4,100,000 pounds of documents at no charge, saving nearly 35,000 trees (every 120 pounds shredded represents one saved tree).

For more information about the free SDCCU Super Shred Event on June 15, visit sdccu.com/shred.

SDCCU is one of California's largest credit unions, proudly serving the financial needs of customers in San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $8.4 billion, over 409,000 customers, 43 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today's lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU mobile banking, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa® credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.

