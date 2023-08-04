|
04.08.2023 11:16:00
Helped By Strong Services Growth, Apple Earnings Just Returned to Growth
Though Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) top line in its fiscal third quarter was down 1% year over year, there was a lot to like about the quarter. Not only was this a narrower year-over-year decline than the previous quarter, but sales were better than management had anticipated and ahead of analysts' average forecast.Perhaps even more important, Apple returned to earnings growth, as earnings per share came in significantly ahead of analysts' consensus view for the profitability metric. Stealing the show for the quarter was Apple's services segment, which grew substantially year over year and came in at a record quarterly high.Here's a closer look at the results -- and why the quarter's performance should be viewed as a reason for shareholders to keep betting on the iPhone-maker's shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
