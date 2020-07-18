Helping students stay engaged with studies during COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TutorsInUSA (https://www.tutorsinusa.com/), an online tutoring platform that offers one-on-one tutoring for Math and English, grades 4 through 12, this week announced their services are officially live for all students and parents affected by the COVID-19 educational shutdowns.

As the United States works to slow the spread of the pandemic, many educators have elected to cancel in-person education for the remainder of 2020, making it hard for students and families to access the education they need. TutorsInUSA wants to change the conversation and make remote learning that much more personal and customized.

"Although none of us were prepared for this new age of remote learning, it's important that we all shift our expectations and do what we can to accommodate," said Jose Thomas, spokesperson for TutorsInUSA. "That's why we are bringing bespoke Math and English education into homes across America with our one-on-one tutoring programs today."

TutorsInUSA first evaluates students to determine their current abilities and future goals. Then, the platform designs a pathway that enables the student to reach those goals within a specific timeframe. To make these goals a reality, TutorsInUSA delivers quality tutoring that works within the abilities and limitations of each student from around the country.

To deliver a breadth of educational tutoring and insight, TutorsInUSA is comprised of five individuals that boast incredibly diverse, educated backgrounds, from IT to healthcare. The team collaborates to arrive at comprehensive solutions for the platform, as they work to add even more subjects beyond Math and English later this year. Please click to see what they offer for Online Math Tutoring and Online English Tutoring.

"About 99% of the students in the U.S. today are learning through a remote learning setting and will continue to do so until it is safe to congregate in groups again," said Thomas. "That is wasted, valuable time in a student's life to not be learning, which is why we are bringing the learning to them. Our personalized program is designed to augment every student's ability and provide them with confidence along the way. Check out our services today."

TutorsInUSA offers completely free evaluations for kids to determine their skills and provide a plan of action to parents. To ensure their services are accessible, TutorsInUSA proudly offers competitive pricing that families everywhere can consider. Lastly, the educational platform screens all tutors extensively to guarantee safety for students.

For more information, or to sign up for a free evaluation and demo, please visit: https://www.tutorsinusa.com/contact/

SOURCE TutorsInUSA, LLC