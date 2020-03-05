Helping Youth in British Columbia Gain the Skills and Experience they Need to Succeed

Government of Canada invests in more than 30 projects

SURREY, BC, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's future depends on our young people being able to get the good, well-paying jobs they need to succeed. Creating more opportunities for young people to gain valuable skills and experience will help strengthen our economy and build a Canada where no one is left behind.

Today the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, announced an investment to help thousands of young people in British Columbia who are facing barriers to employment.

Surrey's Pathfinder Youth Centre Society will use their share of funding over the next three years for their Employment Beginnings project, which will provide participants with a broad range of personalized employment interventions, activities, and services. Through case management, work experiences, and certifications and vocational training targeted to young people's career aspirations, participants will gain the skills and knowledge they need to overcome their barriers, access training and certification, and successfully secure sustainable employment.

Funded through the Government of Canada's modernized Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) program, these projects will provide young Canadians with flexible and personalized support, employment services and opportunities that will have a lasting positive impact on their careers.

The YESS program supports organizations that provide job placements and skills development services to young people, as well as a broad range of support such as job coaching, mental health support, clothes for job interviews, daycare services for parents, and subsidized internet access to help with job searches.

Quotes



"An investment in our youth is an investment in Canada's future. Partners like the Pathfinder Youth Centre Society are creating life-changing opportunities for young Canadians – particularly those facing barriers – by equipping them with the skills they need to build fulfilling careers and prepare for the future."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick Facts

Pathfinder Youth Centre Society will receive up to $4.3 million to help youth in Surrey and Maple Ridge BC .

to help youth in and . The Government of Canada is investing up to $54 million for more than 30 projects across British Columbia to help young people facing barriers to employment.

is investing up to $54 million for more than 30 projects across to help young people facing barriers to employment. More than 270 projects will be funded throughout Canada through the YESS program, representing an investment of over $492 million to help tens of thousands of youth.

through the YESS program, representing an investment of over to help tens of thousands of youth. Launched in summer 2019, the modernized YESS integrated the streams of the former Youth Employment Strategy—Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience into a more integrated and flexible service delivery network.

