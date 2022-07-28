Helsinki Region Transport Authority Selects Conduent to Implement Next Generation Fare Collection System

Modern contactless payment system enables Helsinki region passengers to easily access entire transportation network

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that Helsingin Seudun Liikenne (HSL), the Helsinki Region Transport Authority, has selected Conduent to implement a next-generation fare collection system across its network of buses, trams, trains, metros and ferries. In 2021, there were a total of? 238 million passenger ?boardings on HSL’s public transport services.







In the first phase of this project, scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, Conduent will supply 4,500 validators to be installed across the entire network that allow riders to pay with major contactless credit and debit cards, NFC-enabled devices, HSL transit cards or via QR codes. NFC-enabled devices include smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets. The upgraded fare collection system ensures that tickets are valid across all modes of transportation in the HSL network.

As part of the second phase, validators will also be enabled for account-based ticketing (ABT). With ABT, the ticket is stored virtually in the cloud. ABT enables a range of devices, such as a smartphone or smart card, or media to be securely linked via the cloud to the passenger’s HSL account.

"HSL wants to modernize the system as it will enhance the riders’ experience and make access quick and easy,” said Sami Kaipiainen, Program Director at Helsingin Seudun Liikenne. "Conduent’s advanced technology and expertise in smart mobility made them the right partner for this major project.”

"As a global leader in smart mobility, we are working with transit authorities around the world to implement advanced fare collection systems that benefit the operators and the users of the system,” said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. "HSL’s vision will give its users access to an innovative, rider-focused transit network through everyday technology like a contactless card or a smart-phone.”

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world, including open payment solutions in Europe (France, Italy and Belgium), Australia and the Americas. Previously, Conduent worked with the VR Group, operators of Finland’s railway network, in the upgrade of its ticketing infrastructure.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

