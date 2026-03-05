Helus Pharma Announces Data From Phase 2 Signal Detection Study Of HLP004, Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Helus Pharma (HELP), Thursday announced topline results from a Phase 2 signal detection study, evaluating HLP004 as a potential treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe generalized anxiety disorder.

During the study, 36 patients were randomized 2-to-1 active-to-placebo to HLP004 20 mg or 2mg and received two intramuscular doses three weeks apart.

The findings showed that the patients who received 20mg HLP004 adjunctive to SoC therapy achieved mean reduction of 10.4-points in the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale or HAM-A from baseline at six weeks.

At the end of six months, the pooled study population showed 67% responders and 39% remitters.

The company plans to publish the data on HLP003 targeted at major depressive disorder in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, HELP is falling 20.52 percent, to $6.78 on the Nasdaq.