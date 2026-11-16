Helus Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For HLP003 In Major Depressive Disorder; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Helus Pharma (HELP) reported positive top-line results from the Phase 3 APPROACH trial evaluating HLP003, an adjunctive treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who continue to experience symptoms despite taking antidepressants.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) affects millions of people worldwide, and many patients do not achieve adequate symptom control with standard antidepressant therapy alone, creating a need for additional treatment options.

The Phase 3 study met its primary endpoint, with patients receiving HLP003 achieving a 19.5- point reduction in depression symptoms on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRAS) at Week 6, compared with an 11.9-point reduction for placebo. This results in a 7.6-point placebo-adjusted benefit that was statistically significant.

The treatment demonstrated a rapid onset of action, with significant improvements observed as early as Day 2. Benefits were maintained through Week 12, where HLP003 continued to show a 7.0-point placebo-adjusted improvement versus placebo.

The study also reported significantly higher response and remission rates with HLP003. At Week 6, approximately 56% of treated patients achieved a clinical response, compared with 28% in the placebo group, while 51% achieved remission, versus 18% with placebo.

HLP003 was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events reported as mild to moderate and occurring primarily on the day od dosing. The company reported three treatment-related serious adverse events and said no new safety signals were identified.

The APPROACH study enrolled 222 adults with moderate-to-severe depression who continued taking a stable antidepressant regimen while receiving either HLP003 or placebo.

The trial is the first of three studies in Helus Pharma's PARADIGM Phase 3 program. The second pivotal study, EMBRACE is ongoing, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2027. The company is also conducting EXTEND, a long-term extension study evaluating durability, long-term safety and the potential role of repeat dosing.

Beyond HLP003, Helus is developing HLP004, which is currently in Phase 2 development for generalized anxiety disorder, alongside a broader research portfolio of serotonergic therapies targeting mental health conditions.

HELP has traded between $3.76 and $15.15 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 13, 2026) at $8.87, up 0.11%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $10.68, up 22.10%.