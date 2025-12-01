Helvetia and Baloise confirm the completion date of 5 December 2025 for their merger

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Media release

St.Gallen, 1 December 2025



Helvetia and Baloise have received all approvals required for their merger. The transaction will be completed on 5 December 2025 as scheduled. All requisite official approvals have been obtained for the merger of Helvetia and Baloise. The transaction will therefore be completed on 5 December 2025, as was announced in September of this year. The final day of trading of the registered shares in Baloise Holding Ltd (BALN) on the SIX Swiss Exchange is 5 December 2025. All Baloise shares will be delisted on 8 December 2025. On the same day, 8 December 2025, the newly issued shares in Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd (HBAN) will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is acting as the executing bank for the transaction.

Overview of key dates 8 December 2025 Publication of pro forma financial information and conference call for analysts and investors 15 April 2026 Financial results for 2025 and Capital Markets Day of the Helvetia Baloise Group On Monday, 8 December 2025, the listing prospectus and pro forma financial information will be available on the Helvetia Baloise website and upon request from ZKB as of 7:00 a.m. (CET). This information does not constitute a forecast and will be based on assumptions that may vary from the information later used to prepare the opening balance sheet. Also on Monday, 8 December 2025, a conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (CET), at which the accounting-related effects of the merger and the legally-required pro forma financial information will be explained to analysts and investors. Analysts Peter Eliot

Head of Investor Relations Phone: +41 58 280 59 19

investor.relations@helvetia.ch Media Jonas Grossniklaus

Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch About the Helvetia Group

Helvetia Insurance Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful international insurance group with strong Swiss roots, over 14,000 employees (FTE) and more than 6.7 million customers. It has always been there for its customers when it matters.

In the Swiss, Spain and GIAM (German, Italian and Austrian Markets) segments, Helvetia positions itself as a Local Customer Champion and supports its customers throughout their lives as their preferred provider. It also focuses on the rapidly growing segment of customers over 50. In all of its segments, and in the Specialty Markets segment in particular, Helvetia strives to generate growth as a global specialist in the international specialty lines business and in reinsurance. Thanks to its lean and flexible structures, Helvetia is able to focus on profitability in a cyclical business. At the same time, Helvetia uses its expertise in its European retail markets to offer specialty solutions to SME customers.

With a business volume of CHF 11.6 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 528.5 million and an IFRS period result of CHF 502.4 million in the 2024 financial year. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

