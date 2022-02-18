Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Helvetia Asset Management is planning a capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to acquire an additional real estate portfolio



18.02.2022 / 07:01



Media release

Basel, 18 February 2022 The fund management company is assessing the purchase of a geographically broadly diversified property portfolio with a high residential component and a market value of CHF 298.2 million. To finance this transaction, the fund management company is planning a capital increase of around CHF 200 million as of 31 March 2022. In accordance with the growth strategy of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund, Helvetia Asset Management AG is assessing the purchase of ten properties with a value of CHF 298.2 million from Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of the fund. On 4 February 2022, FINMA granted an exemption pursuant to Art. 63 para. 4 CISA from the ban on acquisition and assignment pursuant to Art. 63 para. 2 CISA. To finance the acquisition of the properties, the fund management company is planning to issue new units worth around CHF 200 million on 31 March 2022. With the purchase of the real estate portfolio, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to benefit from a broader diversification. The portfolio consists of ten Core/Core plus properties, located in eight cantons, and is characterized by a good property/location quality with high yield and value stability. The residential component amounts to 79 percent. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is a contractual investment fund of the real estate fund category for qualified investors in accordance with Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA and was launched on 3 June 2020. With the fund, Helvetia is opening up a new business model in line with its helvetia 20.25 strategy and is offering its customers innovative asset management services. As at 30 September 2021, the fund's real estate portfolio comprised 29 properties with a market value of CHF 548.2 million. The exact conditions of the planned capital increase will be published in good time. Fund information Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security / ISIN Security: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Fund domicile Switzerland Investor group Limited to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 CISA and Art. 10 para. 3ter CISA Income use distributed Launch date 3 June 2020 Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Portfolio management Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Audit firm KPMG AG, Zurich Valuation expert Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Head of Investor Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch Media Jonas Grossniklaus

Head of Media Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch About Helvetia Asset Management AG

Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, and provides fund management and asset management services. It offers collective investment schemes and is an independent fund manager operating in the interests of its investors. The company also handles investment advice and asset management, client representation and transaction management for employee benefit institutions, namely for real estate portfolios. Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland. Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Asset Management AG and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Asset Management AG. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Asset Management AG. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

