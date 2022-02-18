|
18.02.2022 07:01:05
Helvetia Asset Management is planning a capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to acquire an additional real estate portfolio
Helvetia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Media release
The fund management company is assessing the purchase of a geographically broadly diversified property portfolio with a high residential component and a market value of CHF 298.2 million. To finance this transaction, the fund management company is planning a capital increase of around CHF 200 million as of 31 March 2022.
In accordance with the growth strategy of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund, Helvetia Asset Management AG is assessing the purchase of ten properties with a value of CHF 298.2 million from Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd on behalf of the fund. On 4 February 2022, FINMA granted an exemption pursuant to Art. 63 para. 4 CISA from the ban on acquisition and assignment pursuant to Art. 63 para. 2 CISA.
To finance the acquisition of the properties, the fund management company is planning to issue new units worth around CHF 200 million on 31 March 2022. With the purchase of the real estate portfolio, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to benefit from a broader diversification. The portfolio consists of ten Core/Core plus properties, located in eight cantons, and is characterized by a good property/location quality with high yield and value stability. The residential component amounts to 79 percent.
The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is a contractual investment fund of the real estate fund category for qualified investors in accordance with Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA and was launched on 3 June 2020. With the fund, Helvetia is opening up a new business model in line with its helvetia 20.25 strategy and is offering its customers innovative asset management services. As at 30 September 2021, the fund's real estate portfolio comprised 29 properties with a market value of CHF 548.2 million.
The exact conditions of the planned capital increase will be published in good time.
1282823 18.02.2022
