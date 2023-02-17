Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Helvetia Asset Management is planning a second capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to acquire a real estate portfolio



17.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release

Basel, 17 February 2022 The fund manager is assessing the purchase of a geographically broadly diversified property portfolio with a market value of CHF 229.5 million. To finance this transaction, the fund manager is planning a capital increase of around CHF 170 million as of 28 March 2023. In line with the growth strategy of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund, Helvetia Asset Management Ltd is assessing the acquisition of eight high-quality properties from the portfolio of Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd, with a value of CHF 229.5 million. On 26 January 2023, in accordance with Art. 63 para. 4 CISA, FINMA granted an authorized exemption for this transaction from the ban on acquisition and assignment pursuant to Art. 63 para. 2 CISA. To finance the acquisition of the properties, the fund manager is planning to issue new units worth around CHF 170 million on 28 March 2023. With the purchase of the real estate portfolio, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to participate in the growth of a profitable investment instrument. The portfolio to be acquired comprises eight Core/Core plus properties in seven cantons and is characterized by good property and locational quality with high revenue and value stability, tailored to the funds investment strategy. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is thus continuing to grow in line with its communicated strategy while focusing on quality. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is a contractual investment fund of the real estate fund category for qualified investors in accordance with Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA, and was launched on 3 June 2020. As at 30 September 2022, the fund's real estate portfolio comprised 39 properties with a market value of CHF 862.8 million. After the capital increase, the market value of the real estate portfolio will be approximately CHF 1.1 billion. The fund will thus meet the requirements for being listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. This target, declared prior to the funds launch, is probably planned subsequent to a further capital increase. The exact conditions of the planned capital increase will be published in good time. Fund information Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security / ISIN Security: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Fund domicile Switzerland Investor group Limited to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 CISA and Art. 10 para. 3ter CISA Income use distributed Launch date 3 June 2020 Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Portfolio management Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Audit firm KPMG AG, Zurich Valuation expert Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, and provides fund management and asset management services. It offers collective investment schemes and is an independent fund manager operating in the interests of its investors. The company also handles investment advice and asset management, client representation and transaction management for employee benefit institutions, namely for real estate portfolios. Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland. Disclaimer

