|
17.02.2023 07:00:43
Helvetia Asset Management is planning a second capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to acquire a real estate portfolio
|
Helvetia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Media release
The fund manager is assessing the purchase of a geographically broadly diversified property portfolio with a market value of CHF 229.5 million. To finance this transaction, the fund manager is planning a capital increase of around CHF 170 million as of 28 March 2023.
In line with the growth strategy of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund, Helvetia Asset Management Ltd is assessing the acquisition of eight high-quality properties from the portfolio of Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd, with a value of CHF 229.5 million. On 26 January 2023, in accordance with Art. 63 para. 4 CISA, FINMA granted an authorized exemption for this transaction from the ban on acquisition and assignment pursuant to Art. 63 para. 2 CISA.
To finance the acquisition of the properties, the fund manager is planning to issue new units worth around CHF 170 million on 28 March 2023. With the purchase of the real estate portfolio, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to participate in the growth of a profitable investment instrument. The portfolio to be acquired comprises eight Core/Core plus properties in seven cantons and is characterized by good property and locational quality with high revenue and value stability, tailored to the funds investment strategy. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is thus continuing to grow in line with its communicated strategy while focusing on quality.
The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund is a contractual investment fund of the real estate fund category for qualified investors in accordance with Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA, and was launched on 3 June 2020. As at 30 September 2022, the fund's real estate portfolio comprised 39 properties with a market value of CHF 862.8 million. After the capital increase, the market value of the real estate portfolio will be approximately CHF 1.1 billion. The fund will thus meet the requirements for being listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. This target, declared prior to the funds launch, is probably planned subsequent to a further capital increase.
The exact conditions of the planned capital increase will be published in good time.
Fund information
About Helvetia Asset Management Ltd
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Holding AG
|Dufourstrasse 40
|9001 St.Gallen
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|media.relations@helvetia.ch
|Internet:
|www.helvetia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1562283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1562283 17.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Helvetia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Helvetia Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Helvetia Holding AG
|109,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.