Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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13.07.2026 07:50:13
Helvetia Baloise announces repayment of perpetual subordinated bonds of CHF 275 million
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Helvetia Baloise today announced that it will exercise its right, pursuant to the terms and conditions, to redeem perpetual subordinated bonds with a principal amount of CHF 275 million.
The bond (ISIN: CH0521617305), issued by Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd in 2020 and guaranteed by Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd, will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest on its first call date, 12 August 2026.
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2364352
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2364352 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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