Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Helvetia Baloise Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors



22.05.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 22. May 2026

At the first Annual General Meeting of the merged Helvetia Baloise Holding AG, the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The dividend for the 2025 financial year is CHF 7.70 per share. This corresponds to an increase of 5.4% compared to the combined distribution of the two companies in the previous year. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Thomas von Planta, welcomed 1,527 shareholders with voting rights (representing 62.66% of the share capital) to the first Annual General Meeting of the merged Helvetia Baloise Holding AG at St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Successful 2025 financial year

Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia Baloise, looked back on a successful financial year for 2025. Both parts of the company increased their profitability in 2025, posting strong earnings in all business areas. Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 633.4 million, equating to strong growth of 19.8% compared to the prior year period (2024: CHF 528.6 million). Adjusted for merger-related one-time effects, Baloise achieved a profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 570.6 million, representing an increase of 19.7% over the previous year. Higher dividend

The Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors were re-elected by the shareholders. In addition, all amendments to the Articles of Association and the new compensation model were approved. The shareholders likewise approved the dividend proposal of CHF 7.70 gross per share, corresponding to a distribution of around CHF 766 million. Compared to the combined distribution of the two companies in respect of financial year 2024, this year’s dividend will therefore increase by 5.4%. Merger as a multi-generational project

In his address as Chairman, Dr Thomas von Planta commented on the merger between Helvetia and Baloise, which was completed on 5 December 2025: “The merger of Helvetia and Baloise is a ‘multi-generational project’. It is the largest of its kind in both the European insurance industry and the Swiss business landscape for many years.” In his speech, Dr von Planta added that the integration has made an excellent start. Given the complexity of the merger of the two companies, the process is expected to take three years. 2027 Annual General Meeting in St. Gallen

As part of the merger, it was decided that the Group headquarters of the new insurance group would be in Basel going forward. At the same time, it was confirmed that St. Gallen will remain an important location for the company in the future. As a result, the next Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding AG will be held at Olma Messen St. Gallen on 30 April 2027. The following image can be opened and downloaded in high resolution by clicking on it (JPG format, approx. 1.68 MB). Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Thomas von Planta leads the first Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd. Image: Helvetia. Important dates 27 May 2026: Ex-dividend date

28 May 2026: Record date

29 May 2026: Dividend payment date

17 September 2026: Publication of 2026 half-year results Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, around 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

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