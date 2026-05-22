Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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22.05.2026 14:00:14
Helvetia Baloise Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
At the first Annual General Meeting of the merged Helvetia Baloise Holding AG, the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The dividend for the 2025 financial year is CHF 7.70 per share. This corresponds to an increase of 5.4% compared to the combined distribution of the two companies in the previous year.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Thomas von Planta, welcomed 1,527 shareholders with voting rights (representing 62.66% of the share capital) to the first Annual General Meeting of the merged Helvetia Baloise Holding AG at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.
Successful 2025 financial year
Higher dividend
Merger as a multi-generational project
2027 Annual General Meeting in St. Gallen
The following image can be opened and downloaded in high resolution by clicking on it (JPG format, approx. 1.68 MB).
Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Thomas von Planta leads the first Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd. Image: Helvetia.
Important dates
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2332388
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2332388 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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