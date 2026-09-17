Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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17.09.2026 07:00:16
Helvetia Baloise delivers strong half-year operating results and fast integration progress while maintaining excellent capitalisation
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
“Helvetia Baloise has made a strong start as a merged Group. Our first combined half-year results show strong earnings and attractive returns. Our solid combined ratio reflects disciplined execution and sound underwriting. These achievements, together with the faster-than-anticipated realisation of synergies and efficiencies, provide a strong foundation for the next phase of value creation. Our focus now is on harnessing the full potential of our combined Group to deliver sustainable profitable growth and long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia Baloise
Key highlights – half-year results
IFRS net income amounted to CHF 84.6 million. The result was materially impacted by the previously announced acceleration of the amortisation of merger-related intangible assets of CHF 671.7 million, which does not affect the dividend capacity.
Non-life: disciplined underwriting performance
The combined ratio stood at 92.0%, reflecting strong underwriting discipline and significant progress in technical excellence. The home market of Switzerland was a key driver of this low Group ratio, but all segments reported a combined ratio below 96.0%. The strong combined ratio can be attributed to a low current-year loss ratio excluding discounting and natural catastrophes. The disciplined current-year underwriting performance that benefited from progress in technical excellence was partly offset by a prior-year reserve development, which was lower than the long-term average.
Underlying earnings in non-life amounted to CHF 399.4 million, while IFRS net income for the business area stood at CHF 351.0 million. Based on current estimates, the large hailstorm in Switzerland in August 2026 is expected to generate claims costs in the range of CHF 120 to 140 million, net of reinsurance and before tax. The costs will be recognised in the second half of 2026 and have no impact on the results for the first half of 2026. The newly achieved synergies will support future earnings.
Life: disciplined and capital-efficient growth
The life business generated underlying earnings of CHF 273.5 million, with IFRS net income for the life insurance business amounting to CHF 279.0 million. The stock of life CSM remained broadly stable at CHF 8.3 billion.
Non-insurance business is supported by positive contributions from asset management and banking
The non-insurance business also carries the external financing costs and corporate administration expenses. In total, the underlying earnings from this business area thus amounted to CHF -41.3 million. IFRS net income for the period was CHF -545.4 million, driven primarily by the – already mentioned – amortisation of merger-related intangible assets.
Excellent capitalisation
Synergies and efficiency gains achieved ahead of plan
In just under seven months, Helvetia Baloise completed the legal integration of its Swiss insurance businesses following the merger. The two non-life insurance companies and the two life insurance companies were each merged into a single entity, while the asset management companies were combined into Baloise Asset Management Ltd. This was followed by further major integration milestones. In Switzerland, the product and service offering for new business has been consolidated and is now marketed under the Helvetia brand. In Germany, sales launches in the broker channel in May 2026, and in the tied agents channel in July 2026, marked important steps in the integration. The rebranding has been completed in both markets. In Switzerland, the harmonisation of the employment contracts of the two former companies, effective 1 January 2027, marks another significant step towards a fully integrated organisation. In Spain, the legal merger of Caser and Helvetia Seguros was completed in December 2025. The integration is on track, and the focus is now on realising synergies and completing the operational integration process, including the planned unification under the Helvetia brand in the coming months.
Integration enters next phase with strengthened focus on execution and value realisation
To support this next phase, Helvetia Baloise will create a Chief Technology & Transformation Officer (CTTO) role with end-to-end responsibility for integration delivery, system migration, technology, transformation, and AI across the Group. The new role combines responsibilities previously covered by the Deputy Group CEO & Chief Integration Officer and Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) mandates. The Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will continue to be accountable for synergy realisation and value capture, working closely with the CTTO and the business leaders responsible for execution. Risk oversight will continue to be provided by the Group Chief Risk Officer (CRO) within the Group’s established risk management framework.
Sandra Hürlimann, currently CTO Switzerland, will assume the newly created CTTO role and join the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 October 2026. She brings extensive leadership experience across business, technology, and transformation and currently leads the Group-wide AI agenda. As CTO Switzerland, she has successfully shaped the technology landscape in our largest market and played a pivotal role in building and scaling the Group’s AI capabilities, enabling their adoption from Switzerland across the organisation.
As part of this organisational evolution, Michael Müller, Deputy Group CEO & Chief Integration Officer, and Alexander Bockelmann, Group CTO, will conclude their Group Executive Committee mandates on 30 September 2026. Michael Müller and Alexander Bockelmann have played key roles in bringing together the two organisations and establishing the foundations for the Group’s next phase of integration and transformation. Prior to the merger, Michael Müller led the successful implementation of the “Refocusing Strategy”. Building on this, Michael Müller subsequently established the integration governance, strategic alignment, and value-capture framework that enabled the Group to progress rapidly through the first phase of integration. Alexander Bockelmann led the technology integration of the two organisations, including technology delivery for the sales start in Switzerland and Germany. He defined the target technology architecture, operating model, and governance framework, and built the technology and AI platforms required for the Group’s next phase of integration, transformation, and value creation.
Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO, says: “Following the successful completion of key first-phase integration milestones, we are adapting our leadership structure for the next phase. These changes support our strategic direction and strengthen our focus on value creation, execution, and transformation. I would like to sincerely thank Michael Müller, who has shaped Baloise for over three decades, and Alexander Bockelmann for their leadership, commitment, and invaluable contributions. Through their work, they have helped establish the operational, technological, and strategic foundations on which Helvetia Baloise will build its future success. I am delighted that Sandra Hürlimann will take on the new CTTO role. With her broad business, technology, and transformation experience, she is well placed to lead this next phase.”
Overview of key figures as at 30 June 2026
[1] Underlying earnings for shareholders after interest on preferred securities divided by adjusted average IFRS shareholders’ equity (excl. fair value reserve, insurance finance reserve, intangible assets and goodwill from the Helvetia Baloise merger)
[2] The pro forma combined SST figure shown represents an internal, indicative estimate, provided for capital markets purposes only, and does not constitute a regulatory-relevant SST figure.
Note:
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|EQS News ID:
|2400620
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2400620 17-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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