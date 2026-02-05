Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
|
05.02.2026 06:55:16
Helvetia Baloise presents new brand identity
|
Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Helvetia Baloise has decided to adopt a new, unified brand identity across all country units. This merges the established “Helvetia” wordmark with the Baloise pictorial mark that was modernised as part of a rebranding in 2022 and uses Baloise’s colour and font. The new brand will be gradually rolled out across the various markets from 2026, forming the basis for a successful and modern market presence. Under the applicable IFRS regulations, the word mark “Baloise” must be capitalised and amortised over time. The IFRS amortisation expense will now be accelerated with CHF 1,000 million to CHF 1,100 million after tax being recognised for the 2026 financial year.
Helvetia Baloise’s group-wide brand identity is very important for the perception of the company that was formed through the merger in December 2025. It defines its identity across eight international markets. The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee have therefore decided to provide clarity on the company’s future brand identity shortly after completion of the merger. The new logo merges the established “Helvetia” wordmark with the Baloise pictorial mark as well as its colours and fonts, modernised through a rebranding in 2022. As Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of the ten leading listed insurance providers in Europe, Helvetia Baloise is committed to continuing to successfully combine the tried-and-tested with the new.
Visualisation of the new brand identity of Helvetia Baloise.
Group CEO Fabian Rupprecht emphasises: “With the name Helvetia, we have a sign of quality that can be used universally across our country units and language regions. Combined with Baloise’s modern figurative mark, which features a stylised basilisk as a symbol of protection and vigilance, we communicate our values and the quality of our services and products as a leading international insurance provider.”
Launch of the new brand already this year
Accelerated IFRS amortisation charge
This will result in an accelerated amortisation charge after tax of CHF1,000 million to CHF1,100 million for the 2026 financial year in connection with the new brand identity. This represents approximately two thirds of the total amount to be amortised in respect of the Baloise brand value including logo. For the financial years 2027 to 2030, this expense is expected to be between CHF 75 million and CHF 125 million after tax per year. For the subsequent years until the brand is fully amortised in 2040, Helvetia Baloise expects annual amortisation expenses of just under CHF 10 million per year.
For the IFRS opening balance sheet, the value of the “Baloise” brand is expected to be broadly in line with the amount reported in the pro forma financial information (PFFI) as at half-year 2025. Of the total CHF 3,378 million of intangible assets before tax according to the PFFI, around 50% related to the brand value including logo.
The amortisation charges outlined above have no impact on the IFRS opening balance sheet, underlying earnings, SST, Solvency II, local accounting or dividend capacity.
Various important milestones have been reached in the weeks since the completion of the merger, of which one is the presentation of the new brand identity. As part of the presentation of the annual results at the Capital Markets Day on 15 April 2026, Helvetia Baloise will provide a comprehensive update on the wider merger progress.
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2271734
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2271734 05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
