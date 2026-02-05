Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Helvetia Baloise presents new brand identity



05-Feb-2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Basel, 5 February 2026



Helvetia Baloise has decided to adopt a new, unified brand identity across all country units. This merges the established “Helvetia” wordmark with the Baloise pictorial mark that was modernised as part of a rebranding in 2022 and uses Baloise’s colour and font. The new brand will be gradually rolled out across the various markets from 2026, forming the basis for a successful and modern market presence. Under the applicable IFRS regulations, the word mark “Baloise” must be capitalised and amortised over time. The IFRS amortisation expense will now be accelerated with CHF 1,000 million to CHF 1,100 million after tax being recognised for the 2026 financial year. Helvetia Baloise’s group-wide brand identity is very important for the perception of the company that was formed through the merger in December 2025. It defines its identity across eight international markets. The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee have therefore decided to provide clarity on the company’s future brand identity shortly after completion of the merger. The new logo merges the established “Helvetia” wordmark with the Baloise pictorial mark as well as its colours and fonts, modernised through a rebranding in 2022. As Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of the ten leading listed insurance providers in Europe, Helvetia Baloise is committed to continuing to successfully combine the tried-and-tested with the new.

Visualisation of the new brand identity of Helvetia Baloise.

A print template of the new logo (JPG, 1.31 MB) can be downloaded by clicking on the Image above.

Group CEO Fabian Rupprecht emphasises: “With the name Helvetia, we have a sign of quality that can be used universally across our country units and language regions. Combined with Baloise’s modern figurative mark, which features a stylised basilisk as a symbol of protection and vigilance, we communicate our values and the quality of our services and products as a leading international insurance provider.” Launch of the new brand already this year

The new brand identity will be officially launched later this year in Switzerland and Germany, the countries in which both the Helvetia and Baloise brands have been represented to date. The remaining countries will follow in the coming years. By adopting the combined logo, the Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee reaffirm their commitment to implementing a merger of equals. The name of the group organisation Helvetia Baloise will not be changed as part of the new brand identity. Accelerated IFRS amortisation charge

Under the applicable IFRS regulations, the word mark “Baloise” is considered a corporate asset which is capitalised and amortised over time. Following the decision to introduce a new brand identity, the relevant useful life for the brand is reduced to one year in Switzerland and Germany, and up to five years in Belgium and Luxembourg. This will result in an accelerated amortisation charge after tax of CHF1,000 million to CHF1,100 million for the 2026 financial year in connection with the new brand identity. This represents approximately two thirds of the total amount to be amortised in respect of the Baloise brand value including logo. For the financial years 2027 to 2030, this expense is expected to be between CHF 75 million and CHF 125 million after tax per year. For the subsequent years until the brand is fully amortised in 2040, Helvetia Baloise expects annual amortisation expenses of just under CHF 10 million per year. For the IFRS opening balance sheet, the value of the “Baloise” brand is expected to be broadly in line with the amount reported in the pro forma financial information (PFFI) as at half-year 2025. Of the total CHF 3,378 million of intangible assets before tax according to the PFFI, around 50% related to the brand value including logo. The amortisation charges outlined above have no impact on the IFRS opening balance sheet, underlying earnings, SST, Solvency II, local accounting or dividend capacity. Various important milestones have been reached in the weeks since the completion of the merger, of which one is the presentation of the new brand identity. As part of the presentation of the annual results at the Capital Markets Day on 15 April 2026, Helvetia Baloise will provide a comprehensive update on the wider merger progress. Media



Corporate Communications Telefon: +41 (0)58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia-baloise.com Analysts



Investor Relations Telefon: +41 (0)58 280 89 91

investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, more than 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets and in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations that are geared to long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

End of Inside Information