Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Helvetia Baloise publishes financial condition report and reports very strong solvency



28-Apr-2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, 28 April 2026

Helvetia Baloise reports very strong solvency for the 2025 financial year. The high SST ratios of Helvetia and Baloise underline the financial strength of the new Group and provide a robust foundation for integration, growth, and attractive dividend payments. Helvetia Baloise today publishes its financial condition report (in German) for the 2025 financial year, confirming a very strong capitalisation. With high SST ratios at the two former companies, the Group underscores its financial strength and reiterates its dividend ambitions. Following the merger at holding level completed on 5 December 2025, the granular Group SST model was applied. Under this model, Helvetia and Baloise are reported as two separate clusters for SST purposes. As at 31 December 2025, the Helvetia cluster reports an SST ratio of 325% (31 December 2024: 288%), while the Baloise cluster reports an SST ratio of 219% (31 December 2024: 204%). As already communicated in connection with the 2025 annual results, Helvetia Baloise estimates a combined pro forma Group SST ratio of around 260%[1] as at the end of 2025. The increase in solvency ratios compared with the previous year reflects the successful business performance in 2025 as well as positive developments in the capital markets. The Group’s strong capitalisation and balanced risk profile enhance its resilience and earnings capacity and provide a solid foundation for a successful integration and the implementation of Helvetia Baloise’s strategic targets. Important dates Friday, 22 May 2026: Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd

Wednesday, 27 May 2026: Ex-dividend date

Friday, 29 May 2026: Dividend payment date

Thursday, 17 September 2026: Publication half-year results 2026 Further information This ad hoc announcement can also be found at helvetia-baloise.com/media.

Ad hoc announcement (PDF)

The financial condition report and the accompanying slide deck are available at helvetia-baloise.com/annual-results _________________________

[1] The pro forma combined SST figure shown represents an internal, indicative estimate, provided for capital markets purposes only, and does not constitute a regulatory-relevant SST figure. Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, around 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

End of Inside Information