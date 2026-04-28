Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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28.04.2026 18:05:16
Helvetia Baloise publishes financial condition report and reports very strong solvency
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Helvetia Baloise reports very strong solvency for the 2025 financial year. The high SST ratios of Helvetia and Baloise underline the financial strength of the new Group and provide a robust foundation for integration, growth, and attractive dividend payments.
Helvetia Baloise today publishes its financial condition report (in German) for the 2025 financial year, confirming a very strong capitalisation. With high SST ratios at the two former companies, the Group underscores its financial strength and reiterates its dividend ambitions.
Following the merger at holding level completed on 5 December 2025, the granular Group SST model was applied. Under this model, Helvetia and Baloise are reported as two separate clusters for SST purposes.
As at 31 December 2025, the Helvetia cluster reports an SST ratio of 325% (31 December 2024: 288%), while the Baloise cluster reports an SST ratio of 219% (31 December 2024: 204%). As already communicated in connection with the 2025 annual results, Helvetia Baloise estimates a combined pro forma Group SST ratio of around 260%[1] as at the end of 2025.
The increase in solvency ratios compared with the previous year reflects the successful business performance in 2025 as well as positive developments in the capital markets. The Group’s strong capitalisation and balanced risk profile enhance its resilience and earnings capacity and provide a solid foundation for a successful integration and the implementation of Helvetia Baloise’s strategic targets.
Important dates
Further information
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About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2317100
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2317100 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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