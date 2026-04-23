Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond

Helvetia Baloise successfully places three senior bond tranches totalling CHF 550 million



23.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 23 April 2026

Helvetia Baloise has successfully placed three senior bond tranches totalling CHF 550 million on the Swiss capital market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the potential refinancing of outstanding instruments. This issuance represents the first senior bond transaction of the newly formed Helvetia Baloise Group following the merger of Helvetia and Baloise and was met with strong demand from a broad base of investors. The transaction comprised three tranches: • CHF 150 million with a maturity in 2028 and a coupon of 0.625% • CHF 175 million with a maturity in 2032 and a coupon of 1.125% • CHF 225 million with a maturity in 2036 and a coupon of 1.50 % “This successful transaction marks the first capital markets issuance of the new Helvetia Baloise Group and demonstrates the strong confidence investors place in our combined business,” said Matthias Henny, Group Chief Financial Officer of Helvetia Baloise. “The positive reception confirms the market’s appreciation of the strategic rationale of the merger, the strengthened diversification of our earnings base and our solid financial profile.” Bank J. Safra Sarasin, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS acted as joint lead managers for the transaction. Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, around 22,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

End of Media Release

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