Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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23.04.2026 07:00:23
Helvetia Baloise successfully places three senior bond tranches totalling CHF 550 million
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Helvetia Baloise has successfully placed three senior bond tranches totalling CHF 550 million on the Swiss capital market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the potential refinancing of outstanding instruments.
This issuance represents the first senior bond transaction of the newly formed Helvetia Baloise Group following the merger of Helvetia and Baloise and was met with strong demand from a broad base of investors.
The transaction comprised three tranches:
• CHF 150 million with a maturity in 2028 and a coupon of 0.625%
• CHF 175 million with a maturity in 2032 and a coupon of 1.125%
• CHF 225 million with a maturity in 2036 and a coupon of 1.50 %
“This successful transaction marks the first capital markets issuance of the new Helvetia Baloise Group and demonstrates the strong confidence investors place in our combined business,” said Matthias Henny, Group Chief Financial Officer of Helvetia Baloise. “The positive reception confirms the market’s appreciation of the strategic rationale of the merger, the strengthened diversification of our earnings base and our solid financial profile.”
Bank J. Safra Sarasin, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2313490
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313490 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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