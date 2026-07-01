Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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01.07.2026 18:00:13
Helvetia Baloise’s Swiss insurance company mergers completed
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Helvetia Baloise’s Swiss insurance company mergers have been entered in the Commercial Register and are therefore legally effective.
As announced on 30 June 2026, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA had approved the mergers of the Swiss insurance companies of the Helvetia Baloise Group. Following their entry in the Commercial Register, the mergers have now been completed, taking effect on 1 July 2026.
Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd were merged to form Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd. At the same time, Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd and Baloise Life Ltd were merged to form Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd.
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2358288
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2358288 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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01.07.26
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