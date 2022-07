Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund performing successfully and planning a capital increase in 2023



21.07.2022 / 07:00



Media release

Basel, 21 July 2022 The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund delivered a positive performance in the first nine months of its third financial year. Since its launch in June 2020, the real estate fund has reported an encouraging price trend. As at 30 June 2022 the premium was 17% and the rent default rate was a low 2.4%. The fund management company is currently in the planning stage for a second capital increase in the first half of 2023. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund started its third financial year on a successful note. The real estate fund's unaudited indicative net asset value rose to CHF 667 million as at 30 June 2022 (CHF 102.45 per unit). The revenue and value trend of the properties and the expansion of the portfolio resulted in an encouraging trend for the fund. Investments focus on high-quality residential properties in Switzerland's big and medium-sized towns and cities and their vicinities but also include mixed-use and commercial properties. Successful performance and further decline in rent default rate

The trend in the price of fund units in over-the-counter trading has been above-average, amounting to CHF 120.00 as at 30 June 2022, representing a performance of 17.6% since the launch in June 2020. The Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund therefore beat the benchmark SXI Real Estate Funds Broad (SWIIT), which showed a performance of 2.6% in the same period. As at 30 June 2022 the premium was 17%. Thanks to active asset management and continued high demand for rental apartments, the already very low rent default rate was reduced even further and as at 30 June 2022 it was a low 2.4% (30 September 2021: 2.5%). Capital increase planned for spring 2023

The fund management company intends to expand the real estate portfolio in the next few years with high-quality acquisitions. The fund management company is currently planning a capital increase in the first half of 2023. The proceeds of the issue will again be used to purchase a broadly diversified, high-quality real estate portfolio from the Helvetia Insurance portfolio. The fund currently comprises 39 properties with a market value of around CHF 850 million and after the capital increase will amount to over CHF 1 billion. Fund information Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security / ISIN Security: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Fund domicile Switzerland Investor group Limited to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 CISA and Art. 10 para. 3ter CISA Income use distributed Launch date 3 June 2020 Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Portfolio management Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Audit firm KPMG AG, Zurich Valuation expert Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Head of Investor Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 59 23

investor.relations@helvetia.ch Media Dominik Chiavi

Senior Manager Media Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch About Helvetia Asset Management AG

Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, and provides fund management and asset management services. It offers collective investment schemes and is an independent fund manager operating in the interests of its investors. The company also handles investment advice and asset management, client representation and transaction management for employee benefit institutions, namely for real estate portfolios. Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland. Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Asset Management AG and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Asset Management AG. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Asset Management AG. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

