24.03.2022 07:00:49
Helvetia increases volume, profits and dividend - Smile becomes European
The most important details about the 2021 annual financial statements at a glance:
Profitable growth in all markets
Dividend increase of 10%
Smile to be launched in Austria, then in other Helvetia markets
With regard to sustainability, Helvetia aims to obtain an MSCI rating of at least 'A'
"Helvetia can look back on a very successful financial year 2021. I am particularly pleased that we are delivering on what we promised with Caser. This will benefit our shareholders in the form of a significant increase in the dividend. Customers in our European markets will also be able to take advantage of Smile's successful business model in the future. With these steps, we are continuing on our path towards becoming a European financial services provider, in line with the helvetia 20.25 strategy", says Philipp Gmür, Group CEO of Helvetia, about the very good result.
Solid technical results, substantial profit contribution from Caser and good investment results
In the non-life business, IFRS net income after tax rose sharply year-on-year to CHF 389.3 million (2020: CHF 258.5 million). The result of the life business improved considerably relative to the previous year to CHF 304.1 million (2020: CHF 167.1 million). The result from the "Other activities" business area stood at CHF -173.6 million in 2021 (2020: CHF -143.9 million).
Attractive dividend increase of 10%
Business volume exceeds 11 billion
The non-life business, which posted growth of 22.0% (in original currency), made an encouragingly strong contribution. Helvetia recorded strong, broad-based organic growth across all sectors and country markets (+9.8% in original currency). Furthermore, the takeover of Caser also had a positive impact.
The life business recorded growth of 6.3% (in original currency). The business with capital-preserving, investment-linked products in individual life developed very well (+24.8% in original currency).
Helvetia took a significant step in terms of its income from fee and commission business, which increased by 56.0% (in original currency) compared to the previous year to CHF 354.4 million. This growth can be attributed to a strong organic performance of +13.2% in original currency as well as to Caser and its non-insurance businesses, especially in the healthcare sector. Caser contributed CHF 211.8 million to income from fee and commission business in the year under review.
Solid combined ratio despite weather-related claims
Robust new business margin in the life business within the target range
Strong investment result
Capitalisation remains strong
Smile becomes European and aims to become leading online provider in Austria
Helvetia will now expand Smile's unique model for success into the European country markets on a step-by-step basis. The first country will be Austria this year, followed by Spain in 2023. Philipp Gmür explains: "Customer demand for digital business models is increasing all the time. We want to take advantage of this trend and actively shape the development of online sales in our European country markets. Our first goal is to develop Smile into the leading online insurer in Austria by the end of 2025 thanks to the unique convenience it offers."
Helvetia sets itself an ambitious sustainability target
Helvetia is able to build on various successes in this regard. Examples include the CO2 neutrality of Helvetia's own operations since 2017, the signing of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment in 2020 and the adoption of a responsible investment strategy in 2021. "The insurance business has a long-term focus. For that reason, sustainable action is part of our DNA. With our sustainability strategy, we are now setting ourselves targets in this area for the first time. By doing this, we are confident that we will both contribute to the development of the economy and society and create value for our customers, shareholders and employees", explains Philipp Gmür.
Key figures
About the Helvetia Group
1310405 24-March-2022 CET/CEST
