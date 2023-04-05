Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Helvetia Insurance acquires Mobile Garantie a specialist in innovative guarantee insurance



05.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release

St. Gallen, 5 April 2023

Helvetia Insurance is acquiring Mobile Garantie Deutschland GmbH. The company specializes in innovative guarantee and repair cost insurance for vehicles and electronics and already works with Helvetia. Helvetia Insurance is acquiring Hanover-based Mobile Garantie Deutschland GmbH. Mobile Garantie is a provider of tailored insurance solutions and services for supplemental vehicle insurance, namely warranty extension and breakdown insurance in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Customers such as car dealerships and automotive manufacturers benefit from fast, straightforward claims handling and settlement with Mobile Garantie. Helvetia Insurance has been working with Mobile Garantie since 2018 and is the underwriter for large parts of Mobile Garantie's business in Europe. Helvetia has held an investment in Mobile Garantie through its Venture Fund since July 2019. Helvetia's Swiss non-life business will fully acquire Mobile Garantie. Accessing new customers

Through this transaction, Helvetia is strengthening its embedded insurance business (B2B2C) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and gaining access to new customers, as set out in the helvetia 20.25 strategy. "By acquiring Mobile Garantie, we are creating a basis for further profitable growth in embedded insurance. The seamless integration of insurances at the point of sale and thus having a presence everywhere there is a need for insurance is in line with Helvetia's strategic ambitions. In this way, Helvetia is setting benchmarks in customer convenience and systematically tapping new business areas on an ongoing basis", says Adrian Kollegger, Head Non-Life Switzerland and Member of Executive Management Switzerland. "We are delighted that the acquisition by Helvetia secures the existence and strong further development of Mobile Garantie from both a strategic and financial perspective. This also creates considerable security for employees and for the location", add Rainer Doerr and Marco Nagtegaal, Managing Directors and Owners of Mobile Garantie. Both will continue in their current roles at Mobile Garantie. Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

