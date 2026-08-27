Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
|
27.08.2026 07:00:14
Helvetia launches new type of insurance to bridge the gap between fully and partially comprehensive cover
|
Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Helvetia’s new total loss insurance includes all the benefits of partially comprehensive cover plus total loss following a collision caused by the policyholder – all at a significantly lower premium than fully comprehensive insurance. Initial reactions to the product, which is being offered in Switzerland for the first time, show that it is proving particularly popular among registered keepers of motor vehicles which are around ten years old.
Roughly nine out of every ten policies for Helvetia’s new total loss insurance are taken out by private individuals. The insured motor vehicles are ten years old on average and had a list price of around CHF 44,000 when they were new. Four out of every five policies taken out so far have been for passenger vehicles, with motorbikes accounting for the rest. An analysis of the initial sales figures shows that in view of rising costs, it is primarily owners of older, second-hand cars who are interested in finding the right balance between partially and fully comprehensive cover.
“We are the only insurance company in Switzerland offering this type of solution. We deliberately launched the product without any advertising at first, to get an idea of what demand would be like. The fact that total loss insurance has proved so popular so quickly anyway shows that many customers have been waiting for a solution like this – one that provides policyholders with the key elements of cover in the event of a total loss, without them having to pay a premium for fully comprehensive insurance,” explains Chrys Fischbacher, Head of Product Management for Motor Vehicle Insurance at Helvetia.
Significantly cheaper than fully comprehensive cover
The middle ground between fully and partially comprehensive cover
This makes the model ideal for registered keepers of older motor vehicles for whom fully comprehensive insurance is perhaps no longer worth it (since their vehicles have lost a considerable amount of their original value) but who still want cover against loss occurrences that could cause significant financial harm. Anyone who switches from fully comprehensive insurance to partially comprehensive insurance loses all cover for collisions they cause themselves – even in the event of a total loss.
According to Helvetia’s assessments, fully comprehensive cover is primarily worthwhile for new and high-value motor vehicles. Yet as motor vehicles age and their current values decrease, many registered keepers start to look for more affordable alternatives. This is precisely where total loss insurance comes into its own, providing a practical middle ground between partially and fully comprehensive cover.
Information on data analysis and the product
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2389372
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389372 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|
27.08.26
|Handel in Zürich: SLI schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.26
|Schwacher Handel: SLI zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.26
|Helvetia launches new type of insurance to bridge the gap between fully and partially comprehensive cover (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|Helvetia lanciert neuartige Kaskovariante zwischen Voll- und Teilkasko (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SLI schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SLI mittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SLI verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.26
|SLI-Handel aktuell: SLI verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|227,80
|0,35%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.