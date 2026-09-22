Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Helvetia launches VivaFlex – a single solution for countless lifestyles and 1.9 million part-time workers



22.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 22 September 2026

Many people today are re-evaluating the way they live their lives and looking for greater flexibility. For some, that means cutting down on how many hours they work so they can spend more time with their families. Others are pursuing further education, taking an extended break from their careers or considering early retirement. But what many people don’t realise is that decisions like these can have a direct impact on their pension. The Swiss pension system is still heavily geared towards traditional, full-time careers, and this makes private pension provision all the more important. With VivaFlex life insurance, Helvetia is launching a new, flexible pension solution for the Swiss market that can be tailored to a variety of circumstances – personal and professional – and focuses on the individual needs of each customer. Times are changing, and when it comes to careers, people are increasingly forging their own path. Longer vocational training programmes mean people are entering the workforce later; at the same time, sabbatical, care work, part-time work and career changes are part and parcel of working life. The traditional model – go to school, get a proper job by the time you turn 20, work 9 to 5 until you hit 65 and then retire – is becoming a thing of the past. However, the Swiss pension system is still set up to cater to those following the more traditional career path. This shift is particularly evident in the rise in part-time work. By 2025, more than a third (38.7 per cent) of the Swiss working population – or around 1.9 million people – were already on some form of part-time working model.[1] For many people, this allows for a great deal more freedom in their daily lives; however, it can also mean taking a hit in terms of retirement provision, and it may also result in reduced financial security for their families. Those who fail to meet the LOB entrance threshold or whose income is lower over a prolonged period will accumulate fewer pension assets as a result. The fact that people are spending more time in education is also having an impact on pension provision. Every second person aged between 25 and 34 in Switzerland today has a university degree or a higher vocational qualification.[2] As a rule, people will only enter the workforce once they have earned these qualifications. But because the reference age for pensions is still 65, they then have less time to save for their retirement. The world of work is changing, with greater flexibility now the new norm. At the same time, ageing in good health and financial security still rank among the most important life goals for people in Switzerland. However, according to Helvetia’s recent Study on optimism in Switzerland for 2026, only a minority are confident of achieving these goals. With the current pension system still firmly geared towards traditional career paths, private pension provision is becoming all the more important. As people’s lives (and CVs) become more varied, pensions will need to become more flexible. People are looking for solutions that can adapt to them and their circumstances, while still helping them shape their financial future over the long term. VivaFlex – the new pension solution for wherever life takes you

With VivaFlex life insurance, Helvetia is responding to the growing demand for new solutions in private pension provision. This new pension model, available under the tied Pillar 3a or voluntary Pillar 3b scheme, is one of the first products to be launched since the merger of Helvetia and Baloise. It complements the company’s existing pension portfolio with a solution that can be adapted to different circumstances. Customers can choose how to balance security, opportunity for profits and protection against risks – whether they’re starting a family and need extra cover, going self-employed without joining a pension fund or financing their own home through indirect repayments. If there are any changes to their personal or financial circumstances, customers can adjust their VivaFlex policy at any time during the term of the contract. In this way, VivaFlex not only makes it easier for people to get started with private pension provision, but also supports them throughout their lives, whatever their circumstances. From entering the workforce and starting a family to going part-time or switching careers, customers can tailor VivaFlex to their situation and make sure it meets their needs. “People’s lives are constantly changing, so pensions have to be flexible as well. With VivaFlex, we’ve created a solution that gives our customers the flexibility to adapt their pension provision model to changes in their circumstances at any time, without compromising on security”, says Patric Olivier Zbinden, Head of Pensions Switzerland at Helvetia. Pension provision: a continuous process

The launch of VivaFlex sees Helvetia expand its comprehensive range of pension products. As a provider of insurance, banking and asset management solutions, the company covers various areas of financial planning and is on hand to provide customers with assistance and guidance throughout their lives. “Planning your pension isn’t a one-off decision; it’s a process that evolves with you as your life changes. By regularly taking stock – essentially having a financial health check-up – you can analyse where you stand in terms of your finances and choose pension solutions which adapt to your needs as they change”, Patric Olivier Zbinden explains. With around 150 locations throughout Switzerland, Helvetia is always close at hand for its customers, helping them to keep track of their financial situation and adapt their choice of pension solution should their circumstances change. The Helvetia expert model, which operates nationwide, plays a key role in making this possible. Across 14 locations, specialists in the fields of investment, pensions and home ownership work together and coordinate their efforts, ensuring that the relevant expertise is incorporated into the advice provided, wherever the customer happens to be. This lays an important foundation for long-term financial security. [1] Federal Statistical Office (FSO), “SLFS 2025 in brief: The Swiss Labour Force Survey”, Neuchâtel 2026, p. 5.

[2] Swiss Coordination Centre for Research in Education (SCCRE), “Swiss Education Report 2026”, Aarau 2026, p. 190. Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, more than 20,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This media information is intended for information purposes only. It should not be construed as a recommendation or solicitation to conclude an insurance contract. Full information is provided in the product documentation, the contractual terms and conditions and the key information document for VivaFlex. The key information document is available at helvetia.ch/basisinformationsblatt. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

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