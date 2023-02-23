Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Helvetia welcomes customers to the metaverse



23.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release

Basel, 23 February 2023 Helvetia Insurance is going one step further in terms of convenience and digitalization: Questions regarding insurance topics can now be answered by trained specialists in the metaverse. The all-lines insurer intends to gain experience in the virtual world, while simultaneously evaluating customer needs and potential new products and business models. Whether going to a concert, competing in computer games, meeting up with a colleague from America the metaverse already offers many possibilities. From now on, you can also receive advice from an insurance expert from Helvetia. Anyone with a VR headset can attend a consultation in a virtual meeting room through their avatar. In addition to Helvetia Switzerland, the Group's online insurer Smile also has a presence in the metaverse. Exploring a new world together

In the initial phase, Helvetia's main aim is to gain experience in the metaverse with regard to new customer requirements and technological developments as well as opportunities for new products and business models. Information events and consultations in the metaverse are the first pilot applications for the company. According to Jan Kundert, Head Customer and Market Management and Member of the Executive Board of Helvetia Switzerland: "We are there at the start of a technological development that is opening up a whole new world for us. We are stepping into this environment together with our customers. This will enable us to find out about their needs in a virtual space." New products are also envisaged at a later stage, he continues, for example in the event of increased demand for new insurance solutions in the virtual world. Investing in the customer experience

Immersion and interaction are intended to create added value in the new advisory offering. Helvetia is confident that its move into the metaverse will result in new and exciting interactions with customers. These in turn should produce findings that help to further optimize the customer experience in the virtual space. "Making our services easy to access and progressive is one of our top priorities", explains Ralph Jeitziner, Head Distribution and Member of the Executive Board of Helvetia Switzerland: "With our helvetia 20.25 strategy, we pursue the ambition of setting standards in customer convenience and customer access. The metaverse allows our customers to interact with a specialist and have them explain things to them. This is completely different to reading texts on a website. We are excited to see how this new experience is received." Booking an appointment online

Anyone requiring a consultation in the metaverse can book an appointment online the same as for a telephone consultation or a meeting at the agency. Helvetia will then send the access data by e-mail. The interested customers then meet as avatars with Helvetia's specialist in a virtual meeting room. After the consultation, they will receive a text message or e-mail with a link to their personal offer or to conclude a digital contract. At first, just a small number of Helvetia employees will have virtual reality headsets and be trained in their use. The virtual room has therefore been set up to allow more people to join in as a conventional video conference. You will find more details on Helvetia's presence in the metaverse at www.helvetia.ch/en/metaverse. Eric Zeller

