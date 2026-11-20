Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Helvetia’s total loss insurance wins Swiss Insurance Innovation Award



20.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 20 November 2026

Helvetia has won first place at the 28th Swiss Insurance Innovation Award with its total loss insurance solution. The innovative insurance solution bridges the gap between partial and fully comprehensive insurance, protecting customers with older vehicles against the financial consequences of a total loss without requiring them to take out fully comprehensive insurance. The Swiss Insurance Innovation Award is presented by the digital trade publication “HZ Insurance” together with a panel of experts. It recognises innovative projects, products and solutions that deliver tangible added value for customers, sales channels or the market. Helvetia’s total loss insurance impressed the jury with its novel approach to motor vehicle insurance and was awarded first place. “We are delighted to receive this award. It demonstrates that, even during this intensive integration phase, we are keeping our sights firmly on the future and actively driving innovation. We want to harness the opportunities offered by our new company to develop solutions that deliver tangible added value for our customers,” states Andrea Kleiner, Head of Non-Life Switzerland at Helvetia. A new solution between partial and fully comprehensive insurance

Total loss insurance fills a gap in cover for owners of older vehicles. As vehicles age, fully comprehensive insurance becomes less attractive, while partial comprehensive insurance does not provide cover for collisions caused by the policyholder. Total loss insurance therefore combines all the benefits of partial comprehensive insurance with cover for a total loss resulting from a collision caused by the policyholder. This means the insurance protection focuses on a risk that can have particularly serious financial consequences for customers. Total loss insurance is available for vehicles from the fourth year of use. It expands the existing range of options between partial and fully comprehensive insurance by providing targeted protection against the financial consequences of a total loss. “With total loss insurance, we have deliberately taken a new approach, developing a solution that is unique in Switzerland in response to a specific customer need. The award reinforces our conviction that innovation requires not only a good idea, but also the courage and perseverance to see it through,” states Angel Guirao, Head of Motor Vehicle Insurance at Helvetia in Switzerland. Further information Helvetia launches new type of insurance to bridge the gap between fully and partially comprehensive cover

Guide to total loss insurance: the smart middle ground

Helvetia project team (JPEG) Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, more than 20,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

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