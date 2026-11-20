Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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20.11.2026 10:00:23
Helvetia’s total loss insurance wins Swiss Insurance Innovation Award
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Helvetia has won first place at the 28th Swiss Insurance Innovation Award with its total loss insurance solution. The innovative insurance solution bridges the gap between partial and fully comprehensive insurance, protecting customers with older vehicles against the financial consequences of a total loss without requiring them to take out fully comprehensive insurance.
The Swiss Insurance Innovation Award is presented by the digital trade publication “HZ Insurance” together with a panel of experts. It recognises innovative projects, products and solutions that deliver tangible added value for customers, sales channels or the market. Helvetia’s total loss insurance impressed the jury with its novel approach to motor vehicle insurance and was awarded first place.
“We are delighted to receive this award. It demonstrates that, even during this intensive integration phase, we are keeping our sights firmly on the future and actively driving innovation. We want to harness the opportunities offered by our new company to develop solutions that deliver tangible added value for our customers,” states Andrea Kleiner, Head of Non-Life Switzerland at Helvetia.
A new solution between partial and fully comprehensive insurance
This means the insurance protection focuses on a risk that can have particularly serious financial consequences for customers. Total loss insurance is available for vehicles from the fourth year of use. It expands the existing range of options between partial and fully comprehensive insurance by providing targeted protection against the financial consequences of a total loss. “With total loss insurance, we have deliberately taken a new approach, developing a solution that is unique in Switzerland in response to a specific customer need. The award reinforces our conviction that innovation requires not only a good idea, but also the courage and perseverance to see it through,” states Angel Guirao, Head of Motor Vehicle Insurance at Helvetia in Switzerland.
Further information
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2439526
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439526 20.11.2026 CET/CEST
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