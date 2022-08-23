HEMANEXT LAUNCHES EUROPEAN SALES OF HEMANEXT ONE® SYSTEM IN ITALY AND THE NORDICS

Hemanext signs agreements with leading European healthcare distributors to provide hospitals and clinicians with Hemanext ONE® system, marking the initiation of commercialization activities after CE Mark certification

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, today announced that it has entered into distribution agreements with two leading medical device distributors in the Nordics and Italy, bolstering its sales capabilities across key European markets and strengthening its relationships with key blood centers and clinicians in each region.

The two distribution partners, Nerliens Meszansky, the oldest and one of the largest distributors of medical devices in the Nordics (represented in Sweden, Denmark and Finland through their subsidiary Nordic Biolabs), and Versan & Dafne, an established leader in medical device distribution with long-standing relationships throughout Italy, will be critical partners in Hemanext's commercialization strategy for the Hemanext ONE® system. Both organizations have strong footholds in their respective markets and regularly work with large hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Martin Cannon, CEO of Hemanext, said: "As we forge ahead on our commercialization path, these agreements will anchor our sales program in Europe, representing a major milestone in bringing our signature product to the market. Following the CE Mark certification and the commencement of post-market studies in Europe, we are confident that Nerliens Meszansky and Versan & Dafne are ideal partners. We will be able to leverage their networks to ensure more patients have access to our Hemanext ONE® system, which has the potential to help improve cost of care and overall quality of life for those grappling with the burdens of transfusion therapy."

Asbjørn Jacobsen, CEO of Nerliens Meszansky, stated: "We are thrilled to be working alongside the Hemanext team to bring this exciting innovation in blood transfusion therapy to clinicians and patients within the Nordics. We have deep experience connecting health organizations with treatments, medical devices, and equipment solutions on the cutting edge of science and we see the Hemanext ONE® system as a natural addition to our portfolio."

Michele Mazzi, CEO of Versan & Dafne, said: "As a leading distributor of medical devices across Italy, we are singularly focused on helping our partners across the healthcare system drive better outcomes for their patients. Given the market for innovative transfusion tools and the enormous potential of Hemanext's technology, we expect strong demand for the Hemanext ONE® system and look forward to expanding the options available to transfusion patients in Italy."

About Hemanext

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company's research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company's aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs by limiting oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment.

About Hemanext ONE®

In the European Union, the Hemanext ONE® system is CE Marked for the processing and storage CPD/PAGGSM Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced (LR RBC) that have been prepared and processed with the HEMANEXT ONE® system within 24 hours of collection. The HEMANEXT ONE® system limits the O 2 and CO 2 levels in the storage environment. Red Blood Cells Leukocytes Reduced, O 2 /CO 2 Reduced may be stored for up to 42 days at 1-6°C. HEMANEXT ONE® is used for volumes no greater than 350 ml of LR RBC1.

In the United States, the product remains available for investigational use only, pending marketing authorization from the FDA.

Preclinical data show that the medical device can maintain RBCs at or below 20% oxygen saturation for up to 42 days1, thereby creating hypoxic RBCs. Clinical studies are underway to measure the impact of hypoxic RBCs on patient outcomes and the potential cost savings.2,3

Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company.

About Nerliens Meszansky

Nerliens Meszansky AS, with roots back to 1917, is the oldest company amongst Norwegian suppliers of laboratory equipment and medical devices for healthcare, industry and R&D. Nerliens Meszansky is an innovative company with a broad product portfolio, a strong reputation for high competency, and a well-developed range of products and services. Nerliens Meszansky is represented in Sweden, Denmark and Finland through its subsidiary, Nordic Biolabs AB. Nerliens Meszansky offers a broad range of advanced specialized instruments for analysis and measurement, equipment dedicated for nuclear techniques and radiation, medical devices and diagnostics for hospitals, basic laboratory equipment and consumables.

About Versan & Dafne

VerSan is a dynamic leader in the healthcare products distribution sector with over 30 years of experience in the field of high-quality medical devices. The company has a deep knowledge of the characteristics of the Italian market that facilitates a rigorous selection of companies and their products.

Hemanext Media Contact:

Nathan Riggs / Hallie Wolff

nathan.riggs@kekstcnc.com / Hallie.Wolff@kekstcnc.com

Stacy Smith

Associate Director Marketing Communications

stacy.smith@hemanext.com

1 Brouard, D et al. Vox Sang 2018; 113: 153.2018. 2 Frank, S et al. Anesthesiology 2017;127(5):754-764. 3 DOF. Document.Calculation.2021

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemanext-launches-european-sales-of-hemanext-one-system-in-italy-and-the-nordics-301610754.html

SOURCE Hemanext Inc.