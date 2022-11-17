17.11.2022 14:00:00

HemoShear Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that Brain Wamhoff, Interim CEO, will present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held November 29December 1 in New York City. The HemoShear management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. Meetings may be requested through Piper Sandler.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

 

HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully. HemoShear completed an exclusive partnership identifying two novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for Takeda in 2021. The Company has ongoing collaborations with Takeda in a rare liver disease and with Horizon Therapeutics in gout. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemoshear-therapeutics-to-participate-in-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-301680319.html

SOURCE HemoShear Therapeutics

