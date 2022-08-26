Hemp Bombs® Adds to Award-Winning Gummies Lineup with New Delta-8 and Delta-9 Sleep Gummies

- Newest gummies are first in Hemp Bombs' product line to feature CBN -

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Bombs®, the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning CBD, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC Gummies, announces its newest additions to its gummy line, Delta-8 Sleep Gummies and Delta-9 Sleep Gummies. These are the first Hemp Bombs gummies to contain the cannabinoid CBN.

"As our experience and reputation shows from manufacturing award-winning, industry-leading CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies, innovation is key," said Vince Gillen, vice president of sales. "Our distribution and retail partners continue to drive our growth across multiple channels with new products that consumers trust and rely on."

Last year, Hemp Bombs original Delta-8 THC Gummies were named a 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Product by CSP Magazine. Hemp Bombs Delta-8 Sleep Gummies feature 25mg of Delta-8 THC, 5mg of CBN and Hemp Bombs' proprietary calming blend including chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower and lavender extracts. They come in a Cherry Haze flavor and a 30-count bottle has an MSRP of $38.99.

Hemp Bombs Delta-9 Sleep Gummies contain 10mg of Delta-9 THC, 5mg of CBN and the same proprietary calming blend. They also feature a cherry flavor and are available in 30-count bottles with an MSRP of $44.99.

Customers can also take advantage of new bundles designed to help them save money and enjoy the full selection of Hemp Bombs Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies. These bundles feature a combination of either a 50-count bottle of Delta-8 or Delta-9 Gummies and a 30-count bottle of Delta-8 or Delta-9 Sleep Gummies with savings up to $22 off the retail price.

Federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, all Hemp Bombs THC Gummies are independently lab tested to ensure safety and compliance with all state and federal regulations.

All Hemp Bombs products are crafted and manufactured by its in-house team of more than 300 employees across four manufacturing and distribution locations in Tampa, Florida.

For more information about its commitment to providing the highest-quality Delta-8 and Delta-9 products and to shop Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Gummies, visit https://hempbombsplus.com/.

About Us

Hemp Bombs®, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 cannabinoid products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Hemp Bombs manufactures edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet products. Its award-winning gummies and other products are available in more than 20,000 locations nationwide and online at https://hempbombs.com/ and https://hempbombsplus.com/.

