Henkel expands Brandon facility to support EV and electronics manufacturing

Adhesive Technologies invests in future-ready operations

BRANDON, S.D., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a global leader of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands, broke ground on a 35,000 square foot expansion of its production facility in Brandon, South Dakota. The expanded facility will bring state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and allow Henkel to increase production of thermal interface materials used to manufacture high-performance electronics and electric vehicles (EV).

"The investment in our Brandon facility is a key part of our commitment to create value through our operations and supply chain infrastructure to efficiently meet the growing demand of our customers," said Christof Becker, Senior Vice President Operations and Supply Chain, Henkel Americas. "The expansion demonstrates our ambition to implement advanced production technologies and capabilities across our manufacturing network. We're thankful for the ongoing support and partnership from the City of Brandon, Brandon Development Foundation, and the State of South Dakota as we pursue our strategy of purposeful growth."

Henkel's Brandon facility manufactures thermal interface material adhesives under the leading brands Loctite and Bergquist*, which are used in the electronics and automotive industry, with a specific focus on next generation electric car capabilities and components. With an increasing demand on domestic electric vehicle manufacturing, thermal interface materials become an essential part of the supply chain, supporting safe and efficient battery performance during charging and discharging cycles.

As part of Henkel's commitment to build value through comprehensive sustainable operations strategies, the company will pursue LEED certification for both the expansion and existing facility. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and promotes the use of efficient building strategies that are good for people as well as the environment.

The company's facility in Brandon was built in 2009, covers 36,000 square feet, and employs 120 employees. The expansion will create approximately 20 new jobs and is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023. Henkel's $30 million investment in Brandon was initially announced in October 2021.

*LOCTITE® and BERGQUIST® are registered trademarks of Henkel and/or its affiliates in the USA, Germany and elsewhere.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com .

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contact:

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: erica.cooper@henkel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henkel-expands-brandon-facility-to-support-ev-and-electronics-manufacturing-301629340.html

SOURCE Henkel