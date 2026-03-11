11.03.2026 08:03:31

Henkel FY25 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - German chemical and consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported Wednesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, despite weak sales. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting organic sales growth.

In fiscal 2025, net income attributable to shareholders of Henkel grew 1.4 percent to 2.035 billion euros from last year's 2.007 billion euros. Earnings per preferred share were 4.92 euros, up 2.5 percent from 4.80 euros last year.

Adjusted earnings per preferred share were 5.33 euros, compared to 5.36 euros last year.

Adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT was at 3.03 billion euros, 2 percent below the prior year level, primarily due to significantly negative foreign exchange effects. Adjusted EBIT margin increased by 50 basis points to 14.8 percent.

Henkel Group's sales in fiscal 2025 totaled 20.50 billion euros, down 5.1 percent from 21.59 billion euros last year.

Further, the Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 27 a dividend increase of 1.5 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to 2.07 euros per preferred share and 2.05 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Henkel expects adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates to increase in the low- to high-single-digit percentage range, and adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 14.5 to 16.0 percent.

The company expects to generate organic sales growth of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent for 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

