Henkel H1 Net Profit Down, Adj. EBIT Edges Up; Backs FY26 Earnings View, Lifts Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - German chemical and consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported Thursday lower net profit in its first half, while adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, increased slightly from last year, amid slightly lower sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 earnings view, and lifted organic sales growth outlook.

In the first half, net income attributable to shareholders dropped 11 percent to 988 million euros from last year's 1.110 billion euros. Earnings per preferred share were 2.44 euros, down 8.3 percent from 2.66 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew 1.8 percent to 2.86 euros from 2.81 euros last year.

Adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT edged up 0.3 percent from last year to 1.620 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT margin grew to 15.7 percent from 15.5 percent last year.

Sales for the first half, meanwhile, dropped 0.5 percent to 10.348 billion euros from 10.402 billion euros last year.

In the second quarter, sales grew 4.6 percent to 5.396 billion euros from prior year's 5.160 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Henkel continues to expect adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates to increase in the low- to high-single-digit percentage range, and adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 14.5 to 16.0 percent.

Henkel now expects organic sales growth of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent, compared to previous view of 1.0 and 3.0 percent.

For the Adhesive Technologies business unit, organic sales growth is now expected to be between 2.0 and 4.0 percent, higher than previous estimate of 1.0 to 3.0 percent.

For Consumer Brands, Henkel continues to anticipate an organic sales increase of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.