Henkel recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

Henkel honored with Diversity Award

ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, the company behind well-known brands such as Loctite®, Dial®, Schwarzkopf® hair care and Persil® laundry detergent announced today that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

The Best Employers for Diversity were chosen based on an independent survey of over 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace, and given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries.

"We are honored to be ranked for the second year in a row as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2022 and we appreciate this recognition, especially as it reflects the sentiment of our employees and others across the American workforce," said Clayton Sinclair, Director Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "The award showcases our continued strides toward our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging as we seek to enhance the positive employee experience that we strive for at Henkel."

Henkel's long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce is reflected in its values and practices, and in its focus on continued improvement by enhancing policies in the workplace and supporting organizations that help address longstanding inequalities and social injustices.

"The diversity of our employees, their backgrounds, experiences, talents, knowledge, creativity, and the appreciation of all their individual differences are the foundation of our company and the way we do business. Together, we get stronger with every step we take to create a more united, equitable and inclusive workplace and world," said Sinclair. "While Henkel has always strived for an inclusive environment, we recognize there is much more to do to," added Sinclair.

In 2021 Henkel strengthened its DEI strategy implementing programs to increase diversity in the talent pipeline forming strategic partnerships to support those efforts. Additionally, the focus to inspire a sense of belonging so all employees feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work was highlighted with the expansion of its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

These programs will help build leadership, education, and career opportunities that support future growth and diverse representation of Henkel employees, as well as the company's efforts to empower diverse talent.

