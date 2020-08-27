Henri Richard joins Data Dynamics' Board of Directors

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Dynamics, the leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, today announced that it has added industry veteran, Henri Richard, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Richard is a recognized and proven leader with extensive experience in scaling global go to market operations and delivering exponential shareholder value. Henri Richard joins industry veterans Andy Monshaw and Randy Seidl on the Data Dynamics Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Henri Richard to the Data Dynamics' Board," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "I have gotten to know Henri over the past four years during his tenure at NetApp and value the friendship we've built and truly respect his experience and expertise in scaling organizations. We are on a unique journey and one that is delivering quantifiable value to enterprise customers globally. Henri's guidance will be extremely valuable in accelerating our pace of growth."

With more than 40 years of experience in worldwide sales & marketing positions, Richard has worked across the technology spectrum with some of the largest companies in the market including leadership positions at NetApp, SanDisk, AMD, IBM, and Seagate Technology.

"I am thrilled to join the Data Dynamics Board of Directors," said Henri Richard. "In our data centric world, the company's vendor agnostic platform allowing customers to analyze, move, and manage their data across public cloud, private cloud, and on premise environments is an increasingly important component of these customers' digital transformation efforts. I look forward to helping the company accelerate its growth and develop its already extremely strong roadmap."

"We are pleased to welcome Henri Richard to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Data Dynamics' growth," said Randy Seidl. "As a highly respected and seasoned veteran with valuable industry experience, we look forward to working with Henri who has developed strong ties and value with enterprise customers, multi-cloud hyper-scalers, and data ecosystems. I'm excited to have Henri's market expertise, product positioning, and alliance building to take Data Dynamics to the next level."

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leader in intelligent file management solutions that empower enterprises to seamlessly analyze, move, manage and modernize critical data across hybrid, cloud and object-based storage infrastructures for true business transformation.

Its award-winning StorageX platform eliminates vendor lock-in and provides a policy-based, storage management platform to provide the insight, agility, and operational efficiency to transform your data assets into competitive advantage. Used today by 26 of the top Fortune 100 companies, StorageX has optimized more than 350 PB of storage, saving more than 170 years in project time and $250 million in total storage costs. For more information, please visit: http://www.datadynamicsinc.com.

SOURCE Data Dynamics