Henry Schein Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $140 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.10 billion from $3.03 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $140 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.18 to $5.35