15.02.2022 12:37:42
Henry Schein Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $147.23 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $142.63 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.67 million or $1.07 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.33 billion from $3.17 billion last year.
Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $147.23 Mln. vs. $142.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.
