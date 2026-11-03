Henry Schein Q3 Earnings, Sales Climb; Lifts 2026 Adj. Income Outlook

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a provider of healthcare products and services, on Tuesday recorded a rise in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to September 26, the company posted a net income of $119 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with $101 million, or $0.84 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted profit was $1.37 per share, higher than $1.15 per share in the previous year. Excluding items, EBITDA moved up to $321 million from $295 million last year.

Operating profit stood at $193 million as against $164 million a year ago. Net sales moved up to $3.471 billion from $3.339 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Henry Schein has revised up its annual earnings outlook. The company's adjusted earnings guidance includes the net benefit from tariff refunds recognized in the third quarter, targeted and limited growth-investments in the fourth quarter, and improved underlying business performance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted profit of $5.50 to $5.56 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $5.29 to $5.39 per share. The healthcare company reaffirmed its total sales growth outlook of 4.5% to 5.5%.

For fiscal 2025, Henry Schein had recorded adjusted profit of $4.97 per share and total net sales of $13.2 billion.

HSIC was down by 0.14% at $86.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.