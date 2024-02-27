27.02.2024 12:49:28

Henry Schein Q4 Profit Misses Estimates, Sees Higher FY24 Results; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Health care solutions provider Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), while announcing weak fourth-quarter profit, below market estimates, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2024 outlook, expecting higher profit and sales.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Henry Schein shares were losing around 3.4 percent to trade at $77.84.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.16, reflecting growth of 11 percent to 15 percent from last year's adjusted earnings per share were $4.50.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be more than 15 percent, and sales growth is expected to be around 8 percent to 12 percent over 2023.

In its fourth quarter, Henry Schein's earnings decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $86 million or $0.66 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $0.70 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4 percent to $3.02 billion from $3.37 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Henry Schein Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Henry Schein Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Henry Schein Inc. 71,54 0,03% Henry Schein Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd ist. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen