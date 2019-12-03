Hensler Awarded Patent For Use of the Hensler Bone Press® Apparatus In Harvesting Autologous Bone

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensler Surgical Products, LLC, dba Hensler Surgical Technologies (www.henslersurgical.com), announces the issuance of U.S. patent 10,493,183 covering the collection and filtration of biological material during surgical procedures, which is particularly useful in harvesting autologous bone and marrow for use with a patient during surgery.

"United States Patent Number 10,493,183 includes claims covering use of our widely-acclaimed Hensler Bone Press® apparatus, which revolutionized the process of autologous bone harvesting from the high-speed drill," said Sean Hensler, PA-C, founder and President of Hensler Surgical Products. Since its introduction in 2012 to improve antiquated intra-operative techniques, the Hensler Bone Press apparatus has achieved global utilization with over 17,000 cases to date.

Hensler added: "As with all revolutionary products, imitations are popping up. This patent will allow us to safeguard against hospitals and surgeons using inferior imitations that only appear to perform as well as the Hensler Bone Press® apparatus."

Founded in 2012 by friends and colleagues Sean Hensler, PA-C (neurosurgery) and Dr. Thomas E. Melin (neurosurgeon), Hensler Surgical Products is a wholly-owned subsidiary of S & T Holdings, LLC, which also owns H & M Innovations, LLC, a sister company to Hensler Surgical Products.

Hensler Surgical Products develops, markets, and sells medical instruments and apparatus while H & M Innovations identifies and develops intellectual property relating to medical-device innovations. This family of companies holds twenty-one U.S. patents and currently has 13 U.S. patent applications pending, not including numerous foreign patents and patent applications in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania. Nine U.S. patents relate to the Hensler Bone Press® apparatus, with priority coverage in five foreign countries.

Contact: Sean Hensler

