Hensler Surgical Technologies Announces CE Certification for the Hensler Bone Press™ for the Harvest of Autologous Material for use in Bone Fusion Surgery.

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensler Surgical Technologies today announced its newly obtained CE mark for the Hensler Bone Press™ (HBP).

"Harvesting drilled graft material is an arduous but necessary undertaking to improve fusion outcomes in a wide array of surgical procedures. We are proud to offer a device that procures this graft material quickly, allowing for the procurement and processing of this critical and valuable autologous resource into a moldable and malleable graft for use in fusion surgeries. I invented it simply out of the need in our own surgical cases, and it grew from there," said Hensler Surgical CEO and inventor, Sean Hensler. "We are excited to expand the range of use for the HBP, as it is tailored for bone fusion cases, internationally. The entire Hensler team has worked very hard on this milestone," said Hensler.

It is well established the patient's own bone is the "gold standard" for bone grafting fusion cases. Hensler Surgical brought the Hensler Bone Press to market in 2012. The HBP is being used in surgery domestically and in select foreign countries, not observing the CE mark … until now. The HBP has indications for not just spinal surgery, but additionally for orthopedic surgical cases to harvest autologous material whenever a high-speed drill is being operated. "We set out to be the standard in bone harvesting for multiple disciplines. We are moving quickly to accomplish this feat using our multi-patented technologies. Our universal device excels at high yield graft recovery designed to flow seamlessly in the OR setting for all staff that uses it," said Sean Hensler.

The Indication for the Hensler Bone Press™:

The HBP incorporates a clinically proven and patented 2-step technique to harvest high speed drilled autologous material during bony decompressions; such as laminectomies, vertebral corpectomies, Orthopedic and foot and ankle surgeries. This includes, but is not limited to; PLIF, TLIF, ACDF, PCF, vertebral partial/full corpectomies, scoliotic deformity, in-situ-fusions, orthopedic non-unions and foot and ankle surgeries. It is designed to be a high yield harvesting device with (2) 80 cc chambers. Disposable and easy to use, the HBP will be a valuable resource for surgeons within the CE observed countries, who desire to use the patients own autologous material for the fusion case.

Availability

The Hensler Bone Press™ is available through Hensler Surgical Technologies to hospitals, ambulatory care centers and stand-alone facilities across the global surgical healthcare market. It is a class IIa, disposable device manufactured in the USA.

About Hensler Surgical Technologies - Experience Driven Innovation

Sean Hensler is the founder and inventor of the Hensler Bone Press™. Mr. Hensler was a neurosurgical Physician Assistant for 14 years with his business partner, Thomas Melin, MD. Many of Hensler Surgical products were invented by the Hensler team to improve surgical healthcare. Hensler Surgical Technologies offers a wide range of products focused on autologous recovery for fusion procedures, including spine, orthopedic, electrocauterization and pain management/restorative medicine.

