HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik, Bombardier Announce Milestone In PEGASUS Aircraft Modification

(RTTNews) - HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense, and Bombardier Defense announced a significant milestone in the highly specialized modification of the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System, known as PEGASUS.

Led by HENSOLDT for the German armed forces, the PEGASUS signal intelligence (SIGINT) system will be integrated on the Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft, the optimal platform to complete the critical missions, Bombardier said in a statement.

As part of the program, Bombardier was tasked with the foundational modification work package, collaboratively working with Lufthansa Technik Defense, who will complete the system integration at its special-mission centre in Hamburg, Germany. The first aircraft has now rolled out from the Bombardier Defense modification line in Wichita and is being prepared for the start of ground testing and for the subsequent flight. The remaining two aircraft are undergoing modifications in Bombardier's facility.

In June 2021, HENSOLDT was awarded the contract to supply an airborne system for electronic signals intelligence on board three Bombardier jets based on its "Kalætron Integral" system, which collects and analyzes military signals from radar and radio systems. Since that award, HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defense and Bombardier have collaborated closely on a joint design activity.

HENSOLDT is acting as general contractor and bears overall responsibility for the realization of the project. Lufthansa Technik Defense will act as a subcontractor, procuring the modified aircraft from Bombardier and fitting and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by HENSOLDT into the platform. Many small and medium sized enterprises from all over Germany, Canada and the U.S. are involved in the project as part of the supply chain for all companies bringing Pegasus to the finish line.