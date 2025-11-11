|
11.11.2025 14:37:10
HENSOLDT Targets Annual Revenue Growth Of 10% For 2026, And 15-20% For Medium Term
(RTTNews) - HENSOLDT Group said, for 2025, it expects revenue at around 2.5 billion euros, with an expected annual growth rate of 10% in 2026 and 15 to 20% in the medium term. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 18% or higher in 2025, while the company anticipates an annual increase of 50 basis points in the medium term.
The company projects dividend payout ratio to be between 30% and 40% of adjusted net profit, both in 2025 and in the medium term. By 2030, HENSOLDT is targeting revenue of 6 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of at least 20%.
By 2027, HENSOLDT will begin delivering from a newly built radar production facility, more than tripling production capacity compared to 2021.
