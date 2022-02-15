HepaTx Awarded 2022 Impact Company of The Year Award by DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that HepaTx Corporation has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2022. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year 2022 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America's privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.

DotCom Magazine has recognized HepaTx as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that's why each company's unique impact is so important now more than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in unique ways."

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a regenerative medicine company developing new types of stem cell-based treatments for patients with late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost intensive market. HepaTx's proprietary process, licensed from Stanford and well protected by licensed IP, differentiates adipose stromal cells obtained from discarded lipoaspirate into functional hepatocytes. These hepatocytes are directly infused into the liver where they help restore liver function. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, follow us on Twitter @hepatx and LinkedIn.

About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepatx-awarded-2022-impact-company-of-the-year-award-by-dotcom-magazine-301482457.html

