23.05.2022 23:00:00
Hepsiburada Announces 2021 Annual General Assembly
ISTANBUL, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will hold its 2021 Annual General Assembly on Wednesday, June 24, 2022 at 14.00 İstanbul time at the Company's headquarters at Kuştepe Mahallesi, Mecidiyeköy Yolu Caddesi, No:12 Trump Towers Kule:2 Şişli, İstanbul.
Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon.
The agenda of the Annual General Assembly consists of the following items in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Regulation on Principles and Procedures for General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies and Ministry Representatives in Such Meetings (the "Regulation") governing agenda of ordinary general assembly meetings:
Approval of appointment of Ahmet Fadıl Ashaboğlu, who has been elected by the Board in accordance with Article 363 of the TCC to the vacant Board membership due to Halil Korhan Öz's resignation as a director, as required under the TCC and the Regulation,
Approval of appointment of Tayfun Bayazıt, who has been elected by the Board in accordance with Article 363 of the TCC to the vacant Board membership due to Mustafa Aydemir's resignation as a director as required under the TCC and the Regulation;
Explanatory notes on the agenda items along with the copies of certain materials related to the Annual General Assembly will be made available on the Company's investor relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com/ as of May 23, 2022.
About Hepsiburada
Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.
Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.
