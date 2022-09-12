Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 14:30:00

Hepsiburada to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on September 28, 2022

ISTANBUL, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. 

Hepsiburada Logo

 

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 16.00 İstanbul / 14.00 London / 9.00 a.m.New York time on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada220928.html

A replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com following the call.

The Company's results presentation will be available at the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on September 28, 2022.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of March 2022, we had seamlessly connected 44.2 million members and 82.9 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached over 32 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepsiburada-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-on-september-28-2022-301621984.html

SOURCE Hepsiburada

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (B) (spons. ADRs) 1,08 0,93% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (B) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX-Anleger in Lauerstellung -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen