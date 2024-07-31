Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q2 2024 and six months

The consolidated sales revenue of Hepsor AS amounted to 5.2 million euros in the second quarter of 2024 and the net loss was 0.56 million euros (including a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent of 0.65 million euros). The consolidated sales revenue for the six months of 2024 was a total of 7.4 million euros, with a net loss of 1.5 million euros (including the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company, which was 1.5 million euros).

The Group’s revenues and profitability are directly dependent on the development cycle of projects, which is approximately 24 to 36 months. Sales revenue is generated only at the end of the cycle. Calendar quarters vary in terms of the number of projects ending during the quarter, which is why both profits and sales revenue can differ significantly across quarters. Therefore, performance can be considerably weaker or stronger in some years and quarters than in others.

The portfolio of the company’s development projects and three-year average financial results are a better criteria for assessing the group’s performance in order to assess the overall sustainability and economic results of a real estate development company.

In the second quarter of 2024, construction and sales began at the historic main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory located at Manufaktuuri 5. Also, the third investment in Canada was made, construction and financing agreements were signed for the construction of the StokOfiss 34 business building in Riga, and construction work has already commenced.

A large portion of the sales revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is attributed to the sale of apartments in the Ojakalda Kodud project. Most of the forecasted sales revenue for 2024 is expected to be received in the second half of the year, when the signing of real rights contracts for the Manufaktuuri 7 and Nameja Rezidence apartments begins. Additionally, sales will continue for already completed projects.

In 2024, we forecast sales revenue of €43.1 million, net profit of €4.5 million, and net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders of €2.5 million.

Completed development projects

In the first six months of 2024, 46 homes were handed over to buyers, 34 of which were handed over in the second quarter – 30 homes in Tallinn and 4 homes in Riga.

In terms of commercial real estate, construction and financing agreements were signed in the second quarter for the construction of the StokOfiss 34 business building in Riga, with the first lease agreement already signed by the end of the quarter. For Büroo 113, building belonging to an associate company Hepsor P113 OÜ, we signed new lease agreements, and as of the date of this report, 37% of the building is covered by lease agreements (30.06.2024: 26% and 31.03.2024: 11%). We are preparing new lease agreements for the remaining spaces and forecast that at least 75% of the rentable area in Büroo 113 will be covered by lease agreements by the end of Q3.

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In the second quarter of 2024, Hepsor had four residential development projects under construction, totaling 377 apartments:

Manufaktuuri 7 (150 apartments and 453 m2 of commercial space) in Tallinn, set to be completed in the summer. The first two real rights contracts were signed at the end of June, with more active signing starting in mid-July.

Manufaktuuri 5 (149 apartments and 1,515 m² of commercial space) in Tallinn, whose construction began in the second quarter of 2024. Completion is planned for the end of 2026.

Nameja Rezidence (38 apartments) in Riga, scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2024, and first homes will be handed over to buyers also at that time.

Annenhof House (40 apartments) in Riga, expected to be completed in early 2025, with most of the sales revenue also reflected in 2025.

As of June 30, 2024, contracts under the law of obligations and written reservations have been made for a total of 123 apartments (33%) across these four projects.

Hepsor in Canada

In the second quarter of 2024, Hepsor made its third investment in Canada, in collaboration with Elysium Investments Inc., by acquiring seven properties at 17-29 Glenavy Avenue in the Leaside area of downtown Toronto. The aim is to develop a residential high-rise building with rental apartments in the future. To develop the property, Elysium Glenavy Limited Partnership was established, which includes participation from various Canadian and European investors in addition to Hepsor and Elysium. Hepsor was advised on the transaction by Fasken, one of Canada's largest law firms, and the project development will involve a team of local advisors led by the internationally renowned architectural firm Gensler Architects and one of Toronto's leading urban planning companies, Bousfields.

As of the end of the second quarter, Hepsor, together with its Canadian partners, has made three investments:

- A property located at 3406-3434 Weston Road, Toronto (investment made in Q2 2023).

- 3 properties in Toronto at the address 164-168 Isabella Street (investment made in Q2 2023).

- 7 properties in Toronto at 17-29 Glenavy Avenue (investment made Q2 2024).

All those properties have been acquired for the purpose of land development, which is expected to take approximately 2-2.5 years.

Outlook for 2024

Hepsor plans to start the construction and sales of another new project in Latvia in 2024 - the Zala Jugla project with 105 new homes - and we aim to make further investments in Canada. While customers are not making quick purchasing decisions today, there is still ongoing interest in our projects. Therefore, we remain moderately optimistic and continue with the execution of existing and new projects.

Please see Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q2 2024: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/





Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30-Jun-24 31-Dec-23 30-Jun-23 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,731 7,604 8,304 Trade and other receivables 1,170 1,544 1,372 Current loan receivables 311 311 311 Inventories 86,064 77,439 68,776 Total current assets 92,276 86,898 78,763 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 183 162 233 Intangible assets 4 4 5 Financial investments 2,668 2,005 2 Investments in associates 0 0 912 Non-current loan receivables 2,161 1,729 3,233 Other non-current receivables 271 203 136 Total non-current assets 5,287 4,103 4,521 Total assets 97,563 91,001 83,284 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 33,258 40,600 11,056 Current lease liabilities 76 40 64 Prepayments from customers 3,399 2,620 3,748 Trade and other payables 6,226 7,188 8,570 Total current liabilities 42,959 50,448 23,438 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 29,622 16,305 35,144 Non-current lease liabilities 29 29 68 Other non-current liabilities 4,237 2,058 2,442 Total non-current liabilities 33,888 18,392 37,654 Total liabilities 76,847 68,840 61,092 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 385 385 Retained earnings 7,559 9,004 9,035 Total equity 20,716 22,161 22,192 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 19,423 20,993 21,709 incl. non-controlling interest 1,293 1,168 483 Total liabilities and equity 97,563 91,001 83,284

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 6 M 2024 6M 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue 7,422 20,590 5,151 14,615 Cost of sales (-) -7,045 -15,799 -4,811 -10,759 Gross profit 377 4,791 340 3,856 Marketing expenses (-) -390 -268 -205 -197 Administrative expenses (-) -889 -787 -446 -440 Other operating income 70 82 25 62 Other operating expenses (-) -24 -92 -6 -69 Operating profit (-loss) of the year -856 3,726 -292 3,212 Financial income 201 1,046 164 996 Financial expenses (-) -871 -1,184 -433 -759 Profit before tax -1,526 3,588 -561 3,449 Net profit (-loss) for the year -1,526 3,588 -561 3,449 Attributable to owners of the parent -1,526 1,803 -647 1,563 Non-controlling interest 0 1,785 86 1,886 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership 76 68 76 68 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders 0 -1,787 0 -1,795 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period 76 -1,719 76 -1,727 Attributable to owners of the parent -44 40 -44 54 Non-controlling interest 120 -1,759 120 -1,781 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -1,450 1,869 -485 1,722 Attributable to owners of the parent -1,570 1,843 -691 1,617 Non-controlling interest 120 26 206 105 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0.40 0.47 -0.17 0.41 Diluted (euros per share) -0.40 0.47 -0.17 0.41









Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

--------------------------------------------------