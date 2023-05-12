Hepsor AS subsidiaries sold three properties located in Tallinn, Lasnamäe

On 10.05.2023 T2T4 OÜ and Hepsor Tooma OÜ, which belong to the Hepsor AS group, entered into a real rights sale agreement with Kaamos SPV 1 OÜ, which belongs to Kaamos Group for the sale of land properties located at Tooma st 2, Tooma st 4 and Tooma st 6 in Tallinn, Lasnamäe. The total are of the sold properties was 44,959 m², of which 24,060 m² was commercial land and the remaining part was public land. The cost of the transaction was approximately 2.2 million euros.



The sold properties formed part of Tooma business park, which is located in Tallinn next to Peterburi road, where Hepsor group developed a Rimi store located at Tooma st 3 with a net area of 3,871.5 m², which was opened in 2018. The development area also included properties located at Tooma st 5 and Tooma st 3a, which were sold to AS Esvika Elekter in 2019, and Tooma st 1, which was sold to the Alexela group in 2017 for the construction of an Alexela gas station.





