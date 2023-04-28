HER GALAXY'S $100K APEX LEGENDS OPEN ANNOUNCES CASTERS, PARTICIPANTS FOR COMPETITION KICKOFF APRIL 28TH

Tournament creates historic opportunity for amateurs to compete against pros and capture largest prize pool ever for women's-only Apex Legends event

Galaxy Racer and EA share a commitment to ending the immense gender disparity in the gaming world

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The participants in Galaxy Racer's HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open are locked in, setting the stage for three months of intense team competition for the largest-ever prize pool in a women's-only Apex Legends Event.

The HER Galaxy Tournament Series is a competitive gaming initiative to provide meaningful opportunities for women gamers

As part of its HER Galaxy Tournament Series, Galaxy Racer, the global transmedia platform, is hosting the HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open with support from Electronic Arts (EA). HER Galaxy is an initiative from Galaxy Racer dedicated to giving women gamers access to massive prize pool competition, sponsorships, talent management and a supportive network to pave a path towards a professional career.

The HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open will feature more than 100 teams of three competing over the course of three months from April through June. Amateur players have the opportunity to showcase their skills against top Apex Legends players from different organizations across esports including ClaraAtWork , LuluLuvely , GuhRL , Acie , ItzJaney , Babynikki , Avuhlie and KaleiRenay .

Judy and Andrew Kristensen (aka HisandHersLive ) will host the Open and provide live commentary, interviews and behind the scenes insights, as well as exclusive content on their Twitch channel throughout the duration of the tournament.

"We need more tournaments like this for women-identifying competitors and I'm thrilled to be a part of the Her Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open. I can't wait to see what these talented women will bring to the table," said Judy Kristensen, HisandHers.

"The array of pro talent plus the hunger of amateurs will make for an amazing three months of competition," addedAndrew Kristensen, HisandHers.

The HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open begins April 28th with finals held on June 25th. The first two play-in dates in April will whittle down the competition to the top 40 teams. After the bracket rounds in May and June, the remaining 20 teams will compete in the finals in a battle royale game format.

Key dates are below:

Play-in Day 1: April 28 , 8:00 PM EST

, Play-in Day 2: April 29 , 6:00 PM EST

, Lower Bracket Round 1: May 19 , 8:00 PM EST

, Upper Bracket: May 20 , 6:00 PM EST

, Lower Bracket Round 2: June 24 , 6:00 PM EST

, Finals: June 25 , 6:00 PM EST

"The response from the gaming and esports community to the HER Galaxy Tournament Series has been incredible," saidMegan Holgate, Galaxy Racer's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "It is clear that there is a real need for more events and opportunities for women-identifying gamers. Our HER Galaxy initiative is dedicated to creating and driving much-needed change in the industry, and we're honored to have EA support the Apex Legends component of the tournament."

The HER Galaxy Tournament Series is a competitive gaming initiative to provide meaningful playing opportunities for gamers who identify as women. With seven events across titles in 2023, a combined prize pool of $250K and 8 days of broadcasts, the HER Galaxy Tournament Series is the first-ever large scale tournament series exclusively for women-identifying gamers to compete at the highest levels, and provide a new pathway to the pros for amateur gamers.

Fans can watch all stages of the event live on Galaxy Racer's Twitch channel: twitch.tv/galaxyracerna .

About Galaxy Racer North America

Galaxy Racer is a Transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music and sports. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer has a following of over 600 million viewers and a presence in North America, Middle East North Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe. To date, Galaxy Racer NA has quickly expanded with a diverse set of creators spanning gaming and content creation (Peach, LiaSamurai, Shortypie, CptWillis), competitive gamers (Reddysh), a professional soccer player (Matt Polster), and most recently a professional NASCAR driver (Natalie Decker). Visit galaxyracer.gg for more information.

About HER Galaxy

HER Galaxy is an initiative from Galaxy Racer to empower women and individuals from underrepresented genders at the intersection of esports, gaming, and culture. Nearly half of all gamers in the world identify as women, yet women are still hugely underrepresented in competitive esports. HER Galaxy is committed to creating more opportunities and representation for gamers and content creators from underrepresented genders, establishing a safe and inclusive ecosystem for these individuals and supporting them with resources, tools and a network to get the recognition they deserve. HER Galaxy is supported by Galaxy Racer North America's talent roster, and counts Adley and Rose Ruland as ambassadors for the initiative. Visit hergalaxy.gg for more.

