Herbalife Nutrition Inks Sports Nutrition Partnership With Notre Dame Shooting Guard Blake Wesley

Wesley Expected to Be Selected During the First Round of Next Week's National Basketball Association Draft

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today signed its newest sponsored athlete, Blake Wesley, who has been training at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center, to a one-year contract. A star guard at Notre Dame this past season, Wesley is expected to be selected in the first round of this year's NBA* Draft.

"We are excited to welcome Blake to the Herbalife Nutrition family," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, and managing director at Herbalife Nutrition, North America. "As his official sports nutrition partner, we will help support his nutrition on and off the court as he starts his pro basketball career."

As part of the partnership, Wesley has access to expert nutritionists, trainers, and the Herbalife24® NSF Certified for Sport®** product line that has helped fuel hundreds of professional athletes worldwide.

"I spend a lot of my day training and shooting shots, so products that can keep me hydrated and help me recover to get back on the court and give it my best are important to me," said Blake Wesley.

His go-to from the Herbalife24® product line is the CR7 Drive*** before and in between workout sessions and Rebuild Strength*** post workout.

To get NBA ready, Wesley has been training with Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas. Abunassar and the training center are recognized worldwide for advancing players to the elite level and are considered the premier basketball destination, welcoming players of all levels.

"During his pre-draft training, we focused on increasing muscle mass and body weight without compromising his explosiveness on the court," said Abunassar. "His great attitude and dedication to his teammates and the sport will take him far."

The Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Centers are affiliated with ProActive Sports in Santa Ana, California. Herbalife Nutrition has worked with top athletes for over four years, maximizing their performance through personalized nutrition as they train for the NBA Draft.

More than 200 players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars, and high school players and teams worldwide have trained at the facility. In addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about the importance of nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition sponsors more than 150 sports events, teams, and athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

*Herbalife Nutrition is not affiliated with the NBA or any of the above-mentioned college or professional basketball teams.

** NSF and Certified for Sport are registered trademarks of NSF International.

*** This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About IMPACT Basketball Center

IMPACT Basketball is the world's premier destination for NBA players, international professionals, collegiate stars, high school players, and professional, college, and high school teams worldwide. IMPACT is home to players at every level who seek to improve, develop, and transform themselves into better athletes, more highly skilled players, and more versatile competitors as they prepare for the game's highest levels. For more information, visit www.impactbball.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalife-nutrition-inks-sports-nutrition-partnership-with-notre-dame-shooting-guard-blake-wesley-301567740.html

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition