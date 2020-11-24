Herbalife Nutrition Teams Up With National Rower Joan Poh to Break Singaporeans' Health Inertia, Inspire Healthy Active Living

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has teamed up with national rower, Joan Poh, to break Singaporeans' health inertia and inspire healthy active living. As the lead athlete for the inaugural Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run in Singapore, Joan aims to rally Singaporeans to break out of their sedentary living habits and get moving once again to put themselves on the right track towards leading better, healthier lives.

Having finished ninth in the women's 2,000m single sculls in the 2018 Asian Games, Joan had been actively training for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games before the event's postponement to 2021. With the sporting scene coming to a standstill as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Joan is now juggling her full-time job as a nurse alongside her regular rowing schedule to keep her fitness levels and spirits up in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.

"While my dream of rowing at the Olympics has stalled, the athletic spirit in me remains alive. With so many Singaporeans settling into sedentary living habits and finding it difficult to break out of the cycle, I believe it's high time for me to make a difference and encourage my fellow Singaporeans to break their health inertia. By leading the pack in the Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run, I hope to inspire Singaporeans to get moving and kickstart their active living momentum once again for the good of their long-term well-being," said Joan.

The Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run, held from 1 to 30 November as the highlight activity of the Get Moving With Good Nutrition Campaign, celebrates the company's 40-year track record of bringing good nutrition to people and communities around the world.

"Through the Herbalife Nutrition Get Moving With Good Nutrition Campaign and 40th Anniversary Virtual Run, we aim to inspire Singaporeans to get on their feet and kickstart healthy active living once again. With the extra push that the activities provide to Singaporeans, their friends and family members, we hope to encourage them to take the first step out to get active, and in turn, foster active living habits for overall well-being of our society in the long run," said Jason Leng, Country Manager, Herbalife Singapore.

Participants that have signed up for the Run can participate as an individual or as a team – with 4km, 24km and 40km distances for the individual race category, 24km, 40km, 60km, 80km and 100km distances for the team race category – and volunteer to pledge an additional amount to Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, which will be channeled to the Casa Herbalife Nutrition program beneficiaries. Participants who complete the run will receive a limited edition Herbalife Nutrition 40th Anniversary Virtual Run medal and an e-certificate.

To help participants prepare for the run, Herbalife Nutrition has lined up a series of virtual run training content, including run training sessions led by Samantha Clayton, vice president of Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition, online "fit sessions" led by Herbalife Nutrition's partner athletes, and sports nutrition talks by Dr Dana Ryan, Herbalife Nutrition's Director of Sport Performance and Education.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent members since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial members who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition