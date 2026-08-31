Herbalife Aktie
WKN DE: A0DNX7 / ISIN: KYG4412G1010
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31.08.2026 16:28:19
Herbalife Reaffirms Q3, Full-Year 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) on Monday reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2026 financial guidance, maintaining its outlook for year-over-year net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA.
For the third quarter, Herbalife continues to expect reported net sales growth of 0.5% to 4.5% year-over-year and constant-currency growth of 1.5% to 5.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $160 million to $180 million on a reported basis and $165 million to $185 million on a constant-currency basis.
For full-year 2026, the company maintained its reported and constant-currency net sales growth forecast of 2.5% to 5.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at $670 million to $690 million, or $690 million to $710 million on a constant-currency basis.
"Our outlook for the remainder of the year remains firmly on track, and we are reaffirming the third quarter and full-year guidance we provided last month," said John DeSimone, Chief Financial Officer. "Our outlook is consistent with the expectations we shared, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth and continued momentum across the remainder of 2026."
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