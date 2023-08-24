Herbalife Scientists to Present on Green Chemistry Practices and Ingredient Testing Innovations at 2023 AOAC INTERNATIONAL Annual Meeting and Exposition

Herbalife's ‪Director of Quality Control Lab, Quanyin Gao, appointed to AOAC Technical Programming Council

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced today that 16 members of its Quality Control and Research and Development (R&D) scientific teams will participate at the 2023 AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) INTERNATIONAL Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25-30. Additionally, Herbalife's ‪director of Quality Control Labs, Quanyin Gao, Ph.D., was appointed to the AOAC Technical Programming Council (TPC) to help further enhance the technical program and content management of the meetings over the next two years.

AOAC advances food safety, food integrity, and public health by bringing together members, organizations, and experts dedicated to developing and validating standards, methods, and technologies of global relevance. This will be Herbalife's eighth year participating at the event.

"Our commitment to science has allowed us to build consumer confidence in the credibility of our ingredients and products, as well as the integrity of our global scientific experts," said, Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Assurance and Control at Herbalife. "Herbalife is proud to be evolving into the green chemistry space, raising awareness and pioneering environmentally sustainable practices in our laboratories and daily operations."

Members of the Company's scientific teams will co-chair two scientific sessions on sustainable lab practices and the integrity of botanical products, alongside experts from Eurofins Scientific, National Institute of Health, Waters Corporation and My Green Lab. The Company's experts will also participate in a roundtable discussion and present 13 scientific research posters on emerging research in the areas of new testing methods, advancements in botanical identification and ingredient testing.

Scientific sessions and roundtable discussion include:

"Validation and Verification of Methods, and the Proper Use of Reference Materials" – August 27 at 1:00 PM CDT

Zhengfei Lu, Ph.D., principal scientist of Molecular Applications at Herbalife, will participate in the roundtable discussion alongside experts from Matrix Sciences, Mérieux NutriSciences and Flora Research Laboratories.

"Contributing to Environmental Sustainability and Improving Efficiency in Quality Control Laboratories-- Current Challenges and Opportunities for Green Chemistry"– August 27 at 3:00 PM CDT

Zhengfei Lu, Ph.D., ‪principal scientist of Molecular Applications at Herbalife and Swetha Kaul, director, Quality Center of Excellence Lab at Herbalife, will co-chair the session alongside Emily Britton , Ph.D., principal marketing manager at Waters Corporation.



James Barai , analytical chemistry scientist II at Herbalife, will give a presentation titled, "Maximizing the Use of Green Analytical Methods in Quality Control Laboratory." His presentation will share how Herbalife has integrated environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into its quality testing operations, which has allowed the Company to obtain green lab certification status for three of its eight laboratories around the world and reduce the hazardous solvents use by up to 90% in some cases.

" Botanical Ingredients and Dietary Supplements Integrity: Comprehensive Approaches" – August 30 at 8:15 AM CDT

Gary Swanson , senior vice president of Quality Assurance and Control at Herbalife will co-chair the session alongside Darryl Sullivan , Chief Science Officer at Eurofins Scientific.



Kan He, Ph.D., senior director of Botanical Research and Development at Herbalife, will give a presentation titled, "Botanical Reference Material is Essential for Quality Control of Herbal Products," demonstrating the Company's innovative methods and applications for identifying the botanical DNA of its ingredients in within its quality control practices of sourced botanical raw materials and extracts.



Yanjun Zhang , Ph.D., principal ‪ scientist of Natural Production Methods Research at Herbalife, will give a presentation titled, "Botanical Ingredients and Dietary Supplements Integrity: Orthogonal Approaches," providing examples of how Herbalife achieves botanical dietary supplement integrity of its botanical ingredients.

Scientific poster categories include:

Microbiological Methods, Laboratory Automation, Genomics, Performance Tested Methods, Botanicals and Dietary Supplements, and General Methods, Quality Assurance, and Accreditation (12 posters)

Detection and Measurement of Foodborne Contaminants and Residues, Detection and Measurement of Non-Foodborne Contaminants and Residues, Agriculture and Environment, and Data Analytics (1 poster)

As a global supplier of herbal supplements, Herbalife uses over 450 botanical ingredients from more than 150 botanicals, including soybeans, tea, and aloe. To ensure product quality, the Company has a robust, science-based product development process that is guided by a team of more than 300 experts and scientists. The Company currently operates five manufacturing facilities and nine quality control laboratories around the world and makes approximately 51 percent of its inner nutrition products in-house.

Globally, the Company has received more than 40 awards and recognitions for product quality and scientific innovation between 2021 and 2022, as disclosed in its 2021 – 2022 Global Sustainability Report.

To learn more about Herbalife's science-backed products and quality testing standards, please visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

